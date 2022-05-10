Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Moreno Valley, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

5. Hoggs Gourmet Grill

Hoggs Gourmet Grill offers a full range of fall-off-the-bone tender smoked meats including chicken, pork, ribs, tri-tip, and more. Hoggs also features a generous meaty burger, real jumbo hot dogs with casings that snap; gourmet sausages made only with the best ingredients; succulent pulled pork sandwiches; lean, tasty chicken sandwiches; and a full range of fall off the bone tender smoked meats including chicken, pork, ribs, tri-tip and more. The items are so tasty and delicious that you'll want to go back again and again!

4. Sonora Grill

Sonora Grill is a restaurant that has become the biggest restaurant in Moreno Valley. They have an extensive menu with fare ranging from interesting appetizers to traditional country cooking. There is something on the menu for everyone! The restaurant reflects the warmth and welcoming of Jamaica, as well as giving you and your family a chance to experience authentic Jamaican cuisine in a clean and friendly environment.

3. Loco Burrito

Loco Burrito is open for both lunch and dinner and has your favorite Mexican food dishes, including Tacos, Burritos, Fajitas, and even tostadas. Those looking for vegetarian options will find an extensive list of them here with pleasing flavors and ingredients that don't leave you feeling deprived.

2. Rice & Spice Thai Cuisine

Rice & Spice Thai Cuisine has been a Moreno Valley staple for more than a decade, and with good reason. The restaurant's menu focuses on authentic dishes from the Thai–Chinese influence. Rice & Spice Thai Cuisine also offers up sushi, healthy dinner items, and vegetarian options. And in case you've got an adventurous palate, they also serve up a number of house specialties that are quite spicy.

1. Curry & Kabab - Cuisine of India

Our top suggestion in Moreno Valley, California is the Curry & Kabab - Cuisine of India. Indian cuisine features a wide array of selections, made from only the freshest and highest quality ingredients, with something sure to please every member of your group. One of our specialties is the Chicken Tikka Masala. This classic masala is often the first dish many will try when exploring Indian food.