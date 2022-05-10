Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Rochester, New York

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Genesee Brew House

The Brew House is a restaurant and bar that offers the typical bar food, but with a twist and atmosphere. This place is one of the hot spots for sports lovers in the area. On game day, this brewhouse is filled with fans cheering and having a blast. The main focus around here seems to be on football games and music. You can get any sort of beer or cocktail you could want. There are over 20 beers on tap in this growler-themed bar.

4. Pasta Villa

Pasta Villa is your one-stop shop for anything Italian. From pizza and pasta to mouth-watering entrees and fresh salads, Pasta Villa's menu has something for everyone. All of their pasta dishes are made fresh in-house so you will never get tired of the same old thing! This upscale restaurant features an elegant yet modern interior with an easy-going atmosphere. With the shop next door, a full bar, and the regular specials, this hotspot is sure to please!

3. The Original Charbroil Restaurant & Catering

The Original Charbroil Restaurant & Catering is best described as a real local bar. and it is vegetarian friendly. Mainly known for American Cuisines, Many people come for the wings and enjoy some good old-fashioned fun. The walls are stacked with pictures, postcards, and other items that offer a sense of nostalgia. Over the years many celebrities have eaten at this restaurant, although it is well known throughout the area. The food here is pretty good considering the price and specialties include the wings, burgers, and chili...trust me you'll be coming back.

2. Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

Barbecue is serious business here, so if you're not ready to take it up a notch, this isn't the place for you. The menu includes everything from short ribs and pulled pork sandwiches with cheese and coleslaw on Texas toast to smoked turkey wings, served with a spicy honey-butter sauce. Stop by for the happy hour—it's not just any old happy hour: This one comes with a complimentary BBQ.

1. Swan Market

All meat at Swan Market is hand-cut, and all sausage is hand-made by owner Barry Fischer, who apprenticed with German master butchers to bring you a taste of Germany that's authentic down to the last detail. Swan's renowned German lunches are served Wednesday through Saturday. Grab a seat at one of the communal tables and hoist a glass of imported German beer. It's impossible to go away hungry! There's also live German music on the last Thursday and Friday of each month. Wan can also cater events of any size, with anything from cold-cut trays to a full pig roast.