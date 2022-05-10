Rochester, NY

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Rochester, New York

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32EskF_0fYXMJDa00
Unsplash

5. Genesee Brew House

The Brew House is a restaurant and bar that offers the typical bar food, but with a twist and atmosphere. This place is one of the hot spots for sports lovers in the area. On game day, this brewhouse is filled with fans cheering and having a blast. The main focus around here seems to be on football games and music. You can get any sort of beer or cocktail you could want. There are over 20 beers on tap in this growler-themed bar.

4. Pasta Villa

Pasta Villa is your one-stop shop for anything Italian. From pizza and pasta to mouth-watering entrees and fresh salads, Pasta Villa's menu has something for everyone. All of their pasta dishes are made fresh in-house so you will never get tired of the same old thing! This upscale restaurant features an elegant yet modern interior with an easy-going atmosphere. With the shop next door, a full bar, and the regular specials, this hotspot is sure to please!

3. The Original Charbroil Restaurant & Catering

The Original Charbroil Restaurant & Catering is best described as a real local bar. and it is vegetarian friendly. Mainly known for American Cuisines, Many people come for the wings and enjoy some good old-fashioned fun. The walls are stacked with pictures, postcards, and other items that offer a sense of nostalgia. Over the years many celebrities have eaten at this restaurant, although it is well known throughout the area. The food here is pretty good considering the price and specialties include the wings, burgers, and chili...trust me you'll be coming back.

2. Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

Barbecue is serious business here, so if you're not ready to take it up a notch, this isn't the place for you. The menu includes everything from short ribs and pulled pork sandwiches with cheese and coleslaw on Texas toast to smoked turkey wings, served with a spicy honey-butter sauce. Stop by for the happy hour—it's not just any old happy hour: This one comes with a complimentary BBQ.

1. Swan Market

All meat at Swan Market is hand-cut, and all sausage is hand-made by owner Barry Fischer, who apprenticed with German master butchers to bring you a taste of Germany that's authentic down to the last detail. Swan's renowned German lunches are served Wednesday through Saturday. Grab a seat at one of the communal tables and hoist a glass of imported German beer. It's impossible to go away hungry! There's also live German music on the last Thursday and Friday of each month. Wan can also cater events of any size, with anything from cold-cut trays to a full pig roast.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Reach out to us here if you'd like to be featured or have any concerns: https://lizfelifestyle.com/contact/

Columbus, OH
23411 followers

More from Restaurant Review

Philadelphia, PA

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

This list is based on prior customer reviews. A vacation to Philadelphia is a fantastic way to learn about American history and visit a variety of Philadelphia tourist sites. Philadelphia is a cultural hotspot with a global impact on art and music. Not to mention the fantastic food, museums, parks, and recreational possibilities. Coffee lovers in Philadelphia have a plethora of exquisite brews to choose from, including Australian flat whites and well crafted cold brews.

Read full story
Fort Collins, CO

Top 4 Most Popular Restaurants in Fort Collins, Colorado

This list is based on prior customer reviews. You can look forward to experiencing some of the best dishes in town such as; The Egg Muffin Sandwich, The Urban Omelet, and Quiche.

Read full story
1 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Phoenix, Arizona

This list is based on prior customer reviews. There are many exciting things to do in Phoenix, including visiting world-class museums, experiencing unusual and unique architecture, learning about the desert's beauty, hiking the many mountains in and around the city, and relaxing at resorts and spas. However, one thing you must do is sample the greatest coffee in a few cafés that have long been at the forefront of the city's culture.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Houston, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. There is no shortage of things to do in Houston when it comes to culture, food, shopping, unusual attractions, drinking, and having a good time. The famed Space Center Houston, renowned chefs, and lovely green spaces, along with a bayou running through the middle of the city, make this the fourth largest metropolis in the United States. In a way that is uniquely Houston, the Houston coffee scene is also extremely welcoming.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Chicago, Illinois

This list is based on prior customer reviews. It's there: the iconic Chicago skyline, set against Lake Michigan's sweeping shore. When your feet reach the ground in the nation's third-largest city, you'll instantly appreciate the urban-meets-natural splendor. There are multiple coffee shops in Chicago that diligently acquire beans to create the right mix, as well as serious coffee houses that provide drips and espresso that put cheap diner fare to shame. At these key shops, both roasters and baristas may show off their drink-making skills.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in New York, New York

This list is based on prior customer reviews. New York, one of the world's finest cities, is constantly a frenzy of activity, with famous sights around every corner and seldom enough time to see them all. There are plenty of charming neighborhood coffee shops in New York City that welcome guests with frothy cappuccinos and polite chat. While every New Yorker has a favorite corner haunt, there are a number of cafes and roasters in the city that are worth visiting for freshly brewed coffee, award-winning pastries, and friendly service.

Read full story
Riverside, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Korean Restaurants in Riverside, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The full bar and casual dining are waiting for you at Kimchichanga. This Asian Mexican fusion is a family-owned business with creative excitingly unique food. The menu is full of variations of fresh ingredients that always hit the spot for comfort food. Stop by on Sunday or Monday to try their all-day happy hour.

Read full story
Henderson, NV

Top 5 Most Popular Korean Restaurants in Henderson, Nevada

This list is based on prior customer reviews. If you want to start with some yummy appetizers but don’t know which to choose, the friendly and helpful staff are always willing to recommend their favorites. All the appetizers and entrees are delicious, so you really can’t go wrong. Their meats are terrific and the sides are just as tasty. The welcoming environment is clean and modern, comforting to every customer.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy