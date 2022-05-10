Yonkers, NY

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Yonkers, New York

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M7Ih1_0fYXKloE00
Unsplash

5. Texas de Brazil

Texas de Brazil is a fairly new Brazilian Steakhouse in Yonkers, New York. It has a great atmosphere with excellent waiters and scenic views of the Hudson River. It also has one of the most extensive salad bars I have ever seen. They also have a great steak, which is served by waiters who walk around with giant skewers of meat on a belt, giving you exactly what you want to be grilled to your liking on their massive skewers. Despite its well-known and international location, the restaurant feels very quaint and comfortable and allows for a wonderful dining experience without feeling hasty or rushed to get back to work after.

Texas de Brazil is a churrascaria, or Brazilian steakhouse, that features several cuts of flame-grilled beef, lamb, pork, chicken, and Brazilian sausage as well as an extravagant salad area with a wide array of seasonal chef-crafted items.

4. La Lanterna Restaurant & Caffe

Welcome to La Lanterna Restaurant & Caffe, where you will experience fine dining at many levels. The Mediterranean climate all year round provides an abundance of vegetables and other products for the Swiss chef, who creates hundreds of truly unique Italian Swiss recipes. Come and enjoy a quiet moment in our beautiful garden setting while dining on liver dumplings or spinach ravioli, or sample one of our new creations. Our innovative food and wine are a combination of contemporary and traditional ideas from around the world. The restaurant's cozy atmosphere promotes an unhurried, relaxing dining experience.

3. Park 143 Bistro & Fish

At Park 143 Bistro & Fish, guests can enjoy fresh takes on New American favorites in an upscale yet casual setting. The seasonal menu changes seasonally and features succulent fish and shellfish - including mussels prepared three ways, mahi-mahi fish tacos, and fried oysters. Open for brunch, lunch, and dinner daily, this restaurant is an excellent choice for dining out.

2. Tredici Social

Their bar program includes an extensive selection of wines by the glass and the bottle as well as one of Westchester’s most imaginative specialty cocktail lists. Their dining room is accentuated by a zebra marble bar, red tile accent wall, classic tin ceiling, and stainless steel light fixtures…like our cuisine, the design is a thoughtful examination that tantalizes the senses. Tredici Social is a sleek and modern spot, with sustainable food and drink as the chief focus. It's also dog-friendly!

1. The Urban Hamlet

The menu includes a wide variety of appetizers, salads, burgers, sandwiches, flatbreads, and a full selection of entrees. The Urban Hamlet is a light, open space with a full bar and outdoor area. The atmosphere is fun and friendly, the staff is knowledgeable, professional and attend to your every need.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

Reach out to us here if you'd like to be featured or have any concerns: https://lizfelifestyle.com/contact/

Columbus, OH
23411 followers

More from Restaurant Review

Philadelphia, PA

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

This list is based on prior customer reviews. A vacation to Philadelphia is a fantastic way to learn about American history and visit a variety of Philadelphia tourist sites. Philadelphia is a cultural hotspot with a global impact on art and music. Not to mention the fantastic food, museums, parks, and recreational possibilities. Coffee lovers in Philadelphia have a plethora of exquisite brews to choose from, including Australian flat whites and well crafted cold brews.

Read full story
Fort Collins, CO

Top 4 Most Popular Restaurants in Fort Collins, Colorado

This list is based on prior customer reviews. You can look forward to experiencing some of the best dishes in town such as; The Egg Muffin Sandwich, The Urban Omelet, and Quiche.

Read full story
1 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Phoenix, Arizona

This list is based on prior customer reviews. There are many exciting things to do in Phoenix, including visiting world-class museums, experiencing unusual and unique architecture, learning about the desert's beauty, hiking the many mountains in and around the city, and relaxing at resorts and spas. However, one thing you must do is sample the greatest coffee in a few cafés that have long been at the forefront of the city's culture.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Houston, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. There is no shortage of things to do in Houston when it comes to culture, food, shopping, unusual attractions, drinking, and having a good time. The famed Space Center Houston, renowned chefs, and lovely green spaces, along with a bayou running through the middle of the city, make this the fourth largest metropolis in the United States. In a way that is uniquely Houston, the Houston coffee scene is also extremely welcoming.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Chicago, Illinois

This list is based on prior customer reviews. It's there: the iconic Chicago skyline, set against Lake Michigan's sweeping shore. When your feet reach the ground in the nation's third-largest city, you'll instantly appreciate the urban-meets-natural splendor. There are multiple coffee shops in Chicago that diligently acquire beans to create the right mix, as well as serious coffee houses that provide drips and espresso that put cheap diner fare to shame. At these key shops, both roasters and baristas may show off their drink-making skills.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in New York, New York

This list is based on prior customer reviews. New York, one of the world's finest cities, is constantly a frenzy of activity, with famous sights around every corner and seldom enough time to see them all. There are plenty of charming neighborhood coffee shops in New York City that welcome guests with frothy cappuccinos and polite chat. While every New Yorker has a favorite corner haunt, there are a number of cafes and roasters in the city that are worth visiting for freshly brewed coffee, award-winning pastries, and friendly service.

Read full story
Riverside, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Korean Restaurants in Riverside, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The full bar and casual dining are waiting for you at Kimchichanga. This Asian Mexican fusion is a family-owned business with creative excitingly unique food. The menu is full of variations of fresh ingredients that always hit the spot for comfort food. Stop by on Sunday or Monday to try their all-day happy hour.

Read full story
Henderson, NV

Top 5 Most Popular Korean Restaurants in Henderson, Nevada

This list is based on prior customer reviews. If you want to start with some yummy appetizers but don’t know which to choose, the friendly and helpful staff are always willing to recommend their favorites. All the appetizers and entrees are delicious, so you really can’t go wrong. Their meats are terrific and the sides are just as tasty. The welcoming environment is clean and modern, comforting to every customer.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy