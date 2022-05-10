Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Yonkers, New York

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

5. Texas de Brazil

Texas de Brazil is a fairly new Brazilian Steakhouse in Yonkers, New York. It has a great atmosphere with excellent waiters and scenic views of the Hudson River. It also has one of the most extensive salad bars I have ever seen. They also have a great steak, which is served by waiters who walk around with giant skewers of meat on a belt, giving you exactly what you want to be grilled to your liking on their massive skewers. Despite its well-known and international location, the restaurant feels very quaint and comfortable and allows for a wonderful dining experience without feeling hasty or rushed to get back to work after.

Texas de Brazil is a churrascaria, or Brazilian steakhouse, that features several cuts of flame-grilled beef, lamb, pork, chicken, and Brazilian sausage as well as an extravagant salad area with a wide array of seasonal chef-crafted items.

4. La Lanterna Restaurant & Caffe

Welcome to La Lanterna Restaurant & Caffe, where you will experience fine dining at many levels. The Mediterranean climate all year round provides an abundance of vegetables and other products for the Swiss chef, who creates hundreds of truly unique Italian Swiss recipes. Come and enjoy a quiet moment in our beautiful garden setting while dining on liver dumplings or spinach ravioli, or sample one of our new creations. Our innovative food and wine are a combination of contemporary and traditional ideas from around the world. The restaurant's cozy atmosphere promotes an unhurried, relaxing dining experience.

3. Park 143 Bistro & Fish

At Park 143 Bistro & Fish, guests can enjoy fresh takes on New American favorites in an upscale yet casual setting. The seasonal menu changes seasonally and features succulent fish and shellfish - including mussels prepared three ways, mahi-mahi fish tacos, and fried oysters. Open for brunch, lunch, and dinner daily, this restaurant is an excellent choice for dining out.

2. Tredici Social

Their bar program includes an extensive selection of wines by the glass and the bottle as well as one of Westchester’s most imaginative specialty cocktail lists. Their dining room is accentuated by a zebra marble bar, red tile accent wall, classic tin ceiling, and stainless steel light fixtures…like our cuisine, the design is a thoughtful examination that tantalizes the senses. Tredici Social is a sleek and modern spot, with sustainable food and drink as the chief focus. It's also dog-friendly!

1. The Urban Hamlet

The menu includes a wide variety of appetizers, salads, burgers, sandwiches, flatbreads, and a full selection of entrees. The Urban Hamlet is a light, open space with a full bar and outdoor area. The atmosphere is fun and friendly, the staff is knowledgeable, professional and attend to your every need.