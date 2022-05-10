Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Des Moines, Iowa

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint

Jack Brown's Beer & Burger Joint is a nice brewpub located in a restored historic building in the East Village. They serve burgers, sandwiches, soups, and salads made with locally-sourced ingredients. Jack Brown's offers more than 25 craft beers on tap as well as bottled beers from around the world. There is also a full bar, wine and liquor, and a choice of outdoor balcony seating or interior dining areas.

4. Luv Hawaiian BBQ

Hawaii is known for many things: beautiful beaches, colorful sky, tropical weather, and the friendly"Aloha" spirit, as well as its unique blend of delicious cuisines. For years, the people of Hawaii have enjoyed these tasty meals.LUV is dedicated to bringing the best Hawaiian dining experience by serving an exquisite selection of Hawaiian food, which has an amazing blend of culture from the Islands, in a beautiful and friendly Hawaiian atmosphere. Their classic"Luv Plate" is a huge, gastronomically challenging mixture of Asian and American food with exceptional service in a beautiful and comfortable atmosphere. They serve large portions of high-quality food at a reasonable price.

3. Rhythm On Monroe

Diners looking for healthy options may find a rhythm on Monroe a fun dining option. The seafood chicken salad, for example, is made with grilled mahi-mahi, greens, almonds, rice noodles, and mango peppers in a spicy dressing. Also available are appetizers and sandwiches as well as a full bar and wine list.

2. Mazzara’s Vinoteca

If you’re not dining at Mazzara’s Vinoteca, your night probably won’t be a total success. Its cozy atmosphere and excellent wine selection offer something for everyone's enjoyment. Each table has a great view of the enormous wine-bottle wall mural and the eatery provides private rooms for special events. The scallops bacon risotto is one of the most popular dishes.

1. Char Restaurant

If you have an appetite for authentic Jamaican food and traditional home cooking, Char Restaurant is the place to go. They also offer live music. Incorporating authentic Jamaican taste, tradition, and culture within its dishes, the restaurant has become one of Jamaica's favorite hotspots.