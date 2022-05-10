Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Huntsville, Alabama

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Toybox Bistro

When you need a brief respite from the madness of your daily life, pull into our colorful yellow and black painted van. Be welcomed by the aroma of hot, juicy burgers, great local beer, and easy comfort food, grab your family or friends and drop into our shoebox bistro. Enjoy an evening with us and your favorite brew.

4. The Po'Boy Factory

The Po'Boy Factory does seafood and sandwiches, but nothing ordinary. The restaurant, located in Huntsville, one of the premier college towns in the south is a hit with locals and tourists. It should be on anyone's must-do list when visiting North Alabama.

3. Oshi Poke Bowl and Sushi

Oshi Poke Bowl and Sushi offers very high-end sushi with unique seafood toppings. The service is very friendly and the presentation is beautiful. You can also enjoy a variety of fresh vegetables or meat and some soups. You choose whatever you want to mix in a bowl, so it's perfect for those who are healthy-minded, like it!

2. Viet Cuisine

Viet Cuisine offers a wide array of Vietnamese-inspired dishes. For example, their charbroiled pork chop with lemongrass sauce is marinated in fish sauce, tamarind and garlic. Other popular dishes at the restaurant include salt and pepper squid and buns filled with moist pork.

1. Connors Steak & Seafood

If you are looking for the best in seafood and steaks, we highly recommend the steak and seafood, also bournis filet Connors. We have been coming here to try different seafood dishes, but they have a special on Tuesdays of fried chicken wings and fries that are mouth-watering and delicious. They are also known for their fresh oysters as they have some of the best oysters here.