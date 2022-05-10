Modesto, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Modesto, California

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iWkjJ_0fYX8J2H00
Unsplash

5. Bauer’s Downtown

They Specialize in the Best Burgers, specialty sandwiches and Lamb. They also specialize in house-made Pastrami, Smoked Wagyu Brisket, Portuguese stewed beef "Alcatra", house-made bacon, and smoked pulled pork. Their locally raised Wagyu is provided by Pacheco Farms. Venison and Elk are provided by Durham Ranch out of Nevada. They also specialize in a complete Vegan and dietary sensitive environment where almost all products and flavors are made to represent their non-vegan-based counterparts. They are a unique flavor experience! All their sauces are made in-house paired with great beers and wine. They definitely have something for everyone. Check out their nightly entree specials and ever-changing new flavor specials.

4. Mike’s Grillhouse

Their menu is full of great food, everything from a fresh grilled chicken salad to a filet topped with a Cabernet mushroom sauce. They prepare everything fresh and from scratch every day! Their soups and sauces are old family recipes that have been passed down. . . . When you dine at Mike’s Grillhouse you will receive customer service like no other! You will be amazed by their staff and how they cater to your every need. Everything is prepared fresh daily using lots of local products.

3. Redwood Cafe

Located at Morant Bay, The Redwood Cafe serves meals to customers from a beautifully set dining room and a seasonal sun terrace. They also offer continental dishes such as ribeyes, pork chops, and New York Strip Steaks. Their famous local rum punch cocktail is a favorite of the locals. The restaurant boasts a great selection of wine from all over the world. Diners are accommodated by friendly and pleasant staff who are eager to please them with a fine dining experience.

2. Burly’s California Bistro

They have live music every night, happy hour all day, and great food. If you are looking for the best burgers and fries, this is the place to go. Or enjoy some seafood caught locally in the Sacramento Delta. They have an excellent wine selection as well.

1. Wildfire Public House

Wildfire Public House is ranked 1st out of 5 restaurants in Modesto, California. Serving cuisine from the Pacific Rim with a south-east Asian twist. Wildfire Public House serves amazing Thai cuisine and sushi. This restaurant in California offers a high-quality dining experience with their highly trained friendly staff and their modern atmosphere.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Reach out to us here if you'd like to be featured or have any concerns: https://lizfelifestyle.com/contact/

Columbus, OH
23411 followers

More from Restaurant Review

Philadelphia, PA

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

This list is based on prior customer reviews. A vacation to Philadelphia is a fantastic way to learn about American history and visit a variety of Philadelphia tourist sites. Philadelphia is a cultural hotspot with a global impact on art and music. Not to mention the fantastic food, museums, parks, and recreational possibilities. Coffee lovers in Philadelphia have a plethora of exquisite brews to choose from, including Australian flat whites and well crafted cold brews.

Read full story
Fort Collins, CO

Top 4 Most Popular Restaurants in Fort Collins, Colorado

This list is based on prior customer reviews. You can look forward to experiencing some of the best dishes in town such as; The Egg Muffin Sandwich, The Urban Omelet, and Quiche.

Read full story
1 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Phoenix, Arizona

This list is based on prior customer reviews. There are many exciting things to do in Phoenix, including visiting world-class museums, experiencing unusual and unique architecture, learning about the desert's beauty, hiking the many mountains in and around the city, and relaxing at resorts and spas. However, one thing you must do is sample the greatest coffee in a few cafés that have long been at the forefront of the city's culture.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Houston, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. There is no shortage of things to do in Houston when it comes to culture, food, shopping, unusual attractions, drinking, and having a good time. The famed Space Center Houston, renowned chefs, and lovely green spaces, along with a bayou running through the middle of the city, make this the fourth largest metropolis in the United States. In a way that is uniquely Houston, the Houston coffee scene is also extremely welcoming.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Chicago, Illinois

This list is based on prior customer reviews. It's there: the iconic Chicago skyline, set against Lake Michigan's sweeping shore. When your feet reach the ground in the nation's third-largest city, you'll instantly appreciate the urban-meets-natural splendor. There are multiple coffee shops in Chicago that diligently acquire beans to create the right mix, as well as serious coffee houses that provide drips and espresso that put cheap diner fare to shame. At these key shops, both roasters and baristas may show off their drink-making skills.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in New York, New York

This list is based on prior customer reviews. New York, one of the world's finest cities, is constantly a frenzy of activity, with famous sights around every corner and seldom enough time to see them all. There are plenty of charming neighborhood coffee shops in New York City that welcome guests with frothy cappuccinos and polite chat. While every New Yorker has a favorite corner haunt, there are a number of cafes and roasters in the city that are worth visiting for freshly brewed coffee, award-winning pastries, and friendly service.

Read full story
Riverside, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Korean Restaurants in Riverside, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The full bar and casual dining are waiting for you at Kimchichanga. This Asian Mexican fusion is a family-owned business with creative excitingly unique food. The menu is full of variations of fresh ingredients that always hit the spot for comfort food. Stop by on Sunday or Monday to try their all-day happy hour.

Read full story
Henderson, NV

Top 5 Most Popular Korean Restaurants in Henderson, Nevada

This list is based on prior customer reviews. If you want to start with some yummy appetizers but don’t know which to choose, the friendly and helpful staff are always willing to recommend their favorites. All the appetizers and entrees are delicious, so you really can’t go wrong. Their meats are terrific and the sides are just as tasty. The welcoming environment is clean and modern, comforting to every customer.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy