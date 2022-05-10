Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Modesto, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Bauer’s Downtown

They Specialize in the Best Burgers, specialty sandwiches and Lamb. They also specialize in house-made Pastrami, Smoked Wagyu Brisket, Portuguese stewed beef "Alcatra", house-made bacon, and smoked pulled pork. Their locally raised Wagyu is provided by Pacheco Farms. Venison and Elk are provided by Durham Ranch out of Nevada. They also specialize in a complete Vegan and dietary sensitive environment where almost all products and flavors are made to represent their non-vegan-based counterparts. They are a unique flavor experience! All their sauces are made in-house paired with great beers and wine. They definitely have something for everyone. Check out their nightly entree specials and ever-changing new flavor specials.

4. Mike’s Grillhouse

Their menu is full of great food, everything from a fresh grilled chicken salad to a filet topped with a Cabernet mushroom sauce. They prepare everything fresh and from scratch every day! Their soups and sauces are old family recipes that have been passed down. . . . When you dine at Mike’s Grillhouse you will receive customer service like no other! You will be amazed by their staff and how they cater to your every need. Everything is prepared fresh daily using lots of local products.

3. Redwood Cafe

Located at Morant Bay, The Redwood Cafe serves meals to customers from a beautifully set dining room and a seasonal sun terrace. They also offer continental dishes such as ribeyes, pork chops, and New York Strip Steaks. Their famous local rum punch cocktail is a favorite of the locals. The restaurant boasts a great selection of wine from all over the world. Diners are accommodated by friendly and pleasant staff who are eager to please them with a fine dining experience.

2. Burly’s California Bistro

They have live music every night, happy hour all day, and great food. If you are looking for the best burgers and fries, this is the place to go. Or enjoy some seafood caught locally in the Sacramento Delta. They have an excellent wine selection as well.

1. Wildfire Public House

Wildfire Public House is ranked 1st out of 5 restaurants in Modesto, California. Serving cuisine from the Pacific Rim with a south-east Asian twist. Wildfire Public House serves amazing Thai cuisine and sushi. This restaurant in California offers a high-quality dining experience with their highly trained friendly staff and their modern atmosphere.