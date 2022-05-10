Tacoma, WA

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Tacoma, Washington

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DYsxQ_0fYX5Xku00
Unsplash

5. Duke's Seafood

Being located on Paradise Point overlooking the Puget Sound, Duke's Seafood Restaurant is an ideal place to watch the sunset and enjoy a gourmet seafood meal. As soon as you step into Duke's you are greeted with a breathtaking view of the water as well as an array of unique seafood items available to order. Be sure to leave room for dessert because their homemade bread pudding with rum sauce is out of this world.

4. Dirty Oscar's Annex

Dirty Oscar's Annex is a fun and quirky neighborhood bar notable for its personalized service, variety of entertainment, delicious regional food, and drink selections.

3. Tibbitts @ Fern Hill

Not only is this the best Jamaican food in town, but it's also a destination restaurant. If you have time, make sure to catch a live performance of Reggae music or participate in their storytelling forum. This is a seaside institution that offers friendly service and delicious food, drink, and experience!

2. MSM Deli

MSM Deli is part of the MSM Food Group and was previously located on Pacific Avenue. It moved to its current location in Downtown Tacoma, WA to earn its ranking as one of the best restaurants in Jamaica. If you prefer to grab a sandwich and eat at home, MSM Deli offers to take out services. Each sandwich is made fresh and never frozen.

1. Melon Seed Deli & Frozen Yogurt

Melon Seed Deli in Tacoma is a specialized Sandwich shop with Frozen Yogurt and fresh-made Salads. They specialize in Sandwiches, fresh-made Salads, Juice, and Frozen Yogurt. Melon Seed serves great-tasting sandwiches, Fresh and Tasty Salads, Healthy Juices, and yogurt! Melon Seed is committed to providing our customers the very best in quality products and service. Melon Seed will also be accepting/celebrating Bitcoin.

