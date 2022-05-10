Top 5 Most Popular Jamaica Restaurants in San Bernardino, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Havana Kitchen

Casual Cuban, offering Breakfast - Lunch - dinner, and Bar with a complete coffee house using their own, in-house roasted blend for their legendary Cuban espresso & Cortadito coffees - They also have tea, hot chocolate, and blended drinks. They also have a fast-casual establishment and offer their foods in a dish or bowl for dine-in or carry-out. Aside from their traditional dishes, they have empanadas, plantains, salads, baked goods, and an assortment of delicious Cuban pressed sandwiches including their world-famous "Cubano" sandwich. Simply put, they offer delicious food and drinks in a warm atmosphere.

4. Hilltop's Jamaican Market & Restaurant A1

It is the best place to spend your leisure time tasting delicious food and enjoying the nice atmosphere. The environment is very decent with a lot of recreational activities like pool tables for entertainment. The atmosphere is good for families, friends, and even couples who want to enjoy each other's company in a quiet environment.

3. Jamdung Jamaican Restaurant

After a long day of fun or a full day at the office, you deserve a decent meal. If you live in the San Bernardino area, look no further than Jamdung Jamaican Restaurant for mouthwatering chicken and beef patties, smothered pork chops, and more.

2 . Island Breeze Jamaican Cuisine

Island Breeze Jamaican Cuisine with the passion to offer an exquisite dining experience getting a taste of Jamaica. You will get a blend of rich colors, memorable sounds, and the feel of coming home. Perhaps you've never been, but we aim to whet your appetite with taste and sounds you would want to experience again and again Breeze Jamaican Cuisine

This restaurant offers you a taste of the island as soon as you step into the beautiful interior or when you hear the sound of reggae, dancehall, or ska playing in the background.

1 . Dhat Island

Dhat Island brings the island to you with an interior that reflects the hip sensibilities of the surrounding area with a Caribbean minimalistic twist, while also paying tribute to the city of Redlands's rich heritage. The restaurant offers the Caribbean atmosphere and ambiance with a white beach sand patio, expanded courtyard dining while occasionally featuring a live Caribbean concert video presentation.