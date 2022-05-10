Top 2 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Hialeah, Florida

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03qPW2_0fYWv5zD00
Unsplash

2. Mangu Cafe Restaurant

Mangu Cafe Restaurant is an amazing family-owned restaurant that serves some of the best Dominican food I've ever had. Their food is fresh, filling, and flavorful - everything you'd expect from a home-cooked meal! The owners are so friendly and have even invited me back for another meal or two after I've eaten there once. They make you feel welcome, like part of the family, which is why clients keep coming back.

The menu has all your favorite Dominican dishes and some new ones for you to try. The restaurant also offers catering for events. If you're tired of the same old restaurants and are in the mood for something new, Mangu Cafe Restaurant is the place for you!

Want something? Ask for it! Got an idea for a dish? They'll try it! Next time you're in Hialeah and are craving some authentic, home-cooked, or restaurant-cooked Dominican food, come on by Mangu Cafe Restaurant. You won't be disappointed!

1. Jamaica Kitchen

Jamaica Kitchen is a hidden gem. You might not expect to find Jamaican cuisine in Hialeah, but this place has the best oxtail stew you will ever have. It's got a rich, nutty flavor and it's so tender that the meat just melts in your mouth. The food is as delicious as it is unique: Chinese/Jamaican fusion. The sampler platter includes Jerk Chicken Dumplings, and they're everything you could ever want from a dumpling: savory and spicy, with a subtle crunch from the wonton wrapper and the perfect mix of textures from the juicy chicken.

The staff is friendly, the prices are fair, and the food is always amazing. If you're looking for somewhere to get an authentic taste of Jamaica without having to leave Hialeah, you can't do better than Jamaica Kitchen.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Reach out to us here if you'd like to be featured or have any concerns: https://lizfelifestyle.com/contact/

Columbus, OH
23411 followers

More from Restaurant Review

Philadelphia, PA

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

This list is based on prior customer reviews. A vacation to Philadelphia is a fantastic way to learn about American history and visit a variety of Philadelphia tourist sites. Philadelphia is a cultural hotspot with a global impact on art and music. Not to mention the fantastic food, museums, parks, and recreational possibilities. Coffee lovers in Philadelphia have a plethora of exquisite brews to choose from, including Australian flat whites and well crafted cold brews.

Read full story
Fort Collins, CO

Top 4 Most Popular Restaurants in Fort Collins, Colorado

This list is based on prior customer reviews. You can look forward to experiencing some of the best dishes in town such as; The Egg Muffin Sandwich, The Urban Omelet, and Quiche.

Read full story
1 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Phoenix, Arizona

This list is based on prior customer reviews. There are many exciting things to do in Phoenix, including visiting world-class museums, experiencing unusual and unique architecture, learning about the desert's beauty, hiking the many mountains in and around the city, and relaxing at resorts and spas. However, one thing you must do is sample the greatest coffee in a few cafés that have long been at the forefront of the city's culture.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Houston, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. There is no shortage of things to do in Houston when it comes to culture, food, shopping, unusual attractions, drinking, and having a good time. The famed Space Center Houston, renowned chefs, and lovely green spaces, along with a bayou running through the middle of the city, make this the fourth largest metropolis in the United States. In a way that is uniquely Houston, the Houston coffee scene is also extremely welcoming.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Chicago, Illinois

This list is based on prior customer reviews. It's there: the iconic Chicago skyline, set against Lake Michigan's sweeping shore. When your feet reach the ground in the nation's third-largest city, you'll instantly appreciate the urban-meets-natural splendor. There are multiple coffee shops in Chicago that diligently acquire beans to create the right mix, as well as serious coffee houses that provide drips and espresso that put cheap diner fare to shame. At these key shops, both roasters and baristas may show off their drink-making skills.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in New York, New York

This list is based on prior customer reviews. New York, one of the world's finest cities, is constantly a frenzy of activity, with famous sights around every corner and seldom enough time to see them all. There are plenty of charming neighborhood coffee shops in New York City that welcome guests with frothy cappuccinos and polite chat. While every New Yorker has a favorite corner haunt, there are a number of cafes and roasters in the city that are worth visiting for freshly brewed coffee, award-winning pastries, and friendly service.

Read full story
Riverside, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Korean Restaurants in Riverside, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The full bar and casual dining are waiting for you at Kimchichanga. This Asian Mexican fusion is a family-owned business with creative excitingly unique food. The menu is full of variations of fresh ingredients that always hit the spot for comfort food. Stop by on Sunday or Monday to try their all-day happy hour.

Read full story
Henderson, NV

Top 5 Most Popular Korean Restaurants in Henderson, Nevada

This list is based on prior customer reviews. If you want to start with some yummy appetizers but don’t know which to choose, the friendly and helpful staff are always willing to recommend their favorites. All the appetizers and entrees are delicious, so you really can’t go wrong. Their meats are terrific and the sides are just as tasty. The welcoming environment is clean and modern, comforting to every customer.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy