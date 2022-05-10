Top 2 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Hialeah, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews .

Unsplash

2. Mangu Cafe Restaurant

Mangu Cafe Restaurant is an amazing family-owned restaurant that serves some of the best Dominican food I've ever had. Their food is fresh, filling, and flavorful - everything you'd expect from a home-cooked meal! The owners are so friendly and have even invited me back for another meal or two after I've eaten there once. They make you feel welcome, like part of the family, which is why clients keep coming back.

The menu has all your favorite Dominican dishes and some new ones for you to try. The restaurant also offers catering for events. If you're tired of the same old restaurants and are in the mood for something new, Mangu Cafe Restaurant is the place for you!

Want something? Ask for it! Got an idea for a dish? They'll try it! Next time you're in Hialeah and are craving some authentic, home-cooked, or restaurant-cooked Dominican food, come on by Mangu Cafe Restaurant. You won't be disappointed!

1. Jamaica Kitchen

Jamaica Kitchen is a hidden gem. You might not expect to find Jamaican cuisine in Hialeah, but this place has the best oxtail stew you will ever have. It's got a rich, nutty flavor and it's so tender that the meat just melts in your mouth. The food is as delicious as it is unique: Chinese/Jamaican fusion. The sampler platter includes Jerk Chicken Dumplings, and they're everything you could ever want from a dumpling: savory and spicy, with a subtle crunch from the wonton wrapper and the perfect mix of textures from the juicy chicken.

The staff is friendly, the prices are fair, and the food is always amazing. If you're looking for somewhere to get an authentic taste of Jamaica without having to leave Hialeah, you can't do better than Jamaica Kitchen.