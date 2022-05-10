Top 4 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

4. Caribbean Joes Cafe

It's laid back and friendly, so stop by on your lunch break any day of the week to try their out-of-this-world jerk chicken po-boy or Cuban sandwich with slow-roasted marinated pork. And if you don't have time to sit down for lunch, just call in your order and Caribbean Joes will prepare it for you to go!

It's not just the food that's great here—the atmosphere is perfect for relaxing and unwinding. Got something on your mind? Talk about it over a sandwich with friends. Want to decompress after a long day at work? Grab a Cubano and let the warm Caribbean vibes wash over you as you calm down. You'll be getting up from your table feeling so much better than when you sat down.

3. Jamaican Vibes Cuisine

Jamaican Vibes Cuisine is a quaint restaurant that brings the island of Jamaica to you. When you dine at Jamaican Vibes Cuisine, you can taste the authentic flavors of the island. Their signature jerk sauce is simply amazing and will have your taste buds thanking you for vibing with Jamaican Vibes Cuisine.

2. The Bullfish Bar + Kitchen

If you're looking for the best of both worlds when it comes to food, you've got to check out the Bullfish Bar + Kitchen. They bring authentic Caribbean cuisine right to your door, combining it with Southern fusion to create food that will make you forget all of your troubles. They have really good Jerk chicken wings or fish filet. Their bar is also great, they have a wide selection of wines. They also offer vegan options!

1. Royal Taste of Jamaica

The Royal Taste of Jamaica is a family-owned establishment specializing in authentic Jamaican food. Royal Taste of Jamaica's signature dishes includes jerk chicken, curry goat, oxtails, and more! From their signature Rum Punch to their refreshing guava juice, they offer a wide variety of beverages to complement your meal.