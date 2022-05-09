Top 5 Most Popular German Restaurants in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

This list is based on prior customer reviews .

Unsplash

5. Milwaukee Brat House

Milwaukee Brat House opened its first location in May 2008. Since then, it has prided itself on its celebration of German culture and heritage through its authentic culinary experience. It offers various specials on different times and days of the week, and you can also host private parties here. They have been featured in Maxim magazine as having the best bratwurst, so be sure to try that on your visit! They serve food until 2:00am every day and offer a free shuttle to all Brewers home games and to Summerfest. Their beers are served two at a time, and they have an outdoor beer garden in both the front and back of the restaurant. Some other popular menu items of theirs include their Milwaukee dog, pulled pork, hot and spicy brat, and italian sausage.

4. Mader’s

Mader’s was founded all the way back in 1902. It has survived through various obstacles until now and is still entirely family-owned and operated. Their various rewards over the years are also impressive, such as Midwest Magazine’s coining of it as “the best German restaurant in America.” It is located in downtown Milwaukee right next to the Fiserv Forum. It is elaborately decorated, charming, and a perfect place for large groups, especially tourists, to visit. It feels like a German museum with all of its German artifacts and decor. Some popular dishes include their wiener schnitzel, reuben rolls, reuben, rheinischer sauerbraten, and Hungarian beef goulash.

3. Kegel’s Inn

Kegel’s Inn is located in a historical landmark and serves delicious and authentic German food, as well as great Friday Fish Fry’s. They have an indoor dining room and an outdoor beer garden. It’s located less than ten minutes from downtown. Here, everything is made from family-old traditional German restaurants. The staff is friendly and highly knowledgeable about the menu. Some of their customer favorites include their wiener schnitzel, walleye, sauerbraten, roast pork shank, and baked cod.

2. Von Trier

Von Trier has been serving authentic German food and drink to the Milwaukee area for over 40 years. More than that, they have been serving a wonderful and unique German experience. Their drink menu is vast, including German import drafts, classic cocktails, hot drinks, craft beer draft and bottle selection, and wine. It offers a cheerful and warm atmosphere to enjoy their delicious culinary creations. Their menu items have a modern spin, including their giant pretzel, spatzle, wursts, and jagerschnitzel. The service is really friendly and attentive.

1. Old German Beer Hall

Old German Beer Hall offers an authentic German atmosphere based on Munich’s legendary Hofbräuhaus. It has replica tables and benches from that world-famous beer hall. Their beer is brewed in Munich in accordance with Germany's Purity Act of 1516, and as a result is of the highest quality and freshness. All of their portions are large, and they offer outdoor seating. The service is kind and is willing to provide recommendations for their best menu items. Some of their popular dishes include their Beer Hall Platter, currywurst, Hofbräuhaus Wurst Platter, jager chicken schnitzel, and giant pretzel.