Top 5 Most Popular German Restaurants in Baltimore, Maryland

This list is based on prior customer reviews .

5. Crossbar

Crossbar is Baltimore’s first biergarten and the only Baltimore Bayern: they are official supporters of Bayern Munich, and if you visit them on game days, beer buckets are $15 and all drafts are $1.50 off. They are a casual, trendy, and lively restaurant with quality service. Additionally, they have a full bar, TVs, happy hour specials, gender neutral restrooms, free Wi-Fi, a ping-pong table, and many vegetarian options. The beer and food are delicious. Some popular menu items include their various pretzel flavors, bratwurst, waffle fries, and spicy pork sausage Debreziner with sauerkraut.

4. The Bavarian Brauhaus

The Bavarian Brauhaus serves authentic German-American cuisine with roots in traditional cooking that goes back for generations. They pride themselves on their use of the freshest and highest quality ingredients possible. They have an extensive collection of beer, with seven beers on tap and over 40 bottled beers. The full bar is open and friendly, and the overall vibes of the establishment are classy and casual. They also have TVs, so this is a great place to catch live games. The food here exceeds many expectations, including their sauerbraten, jagerschnitzel, veal sausage, knackwurst, and schweinshaxe.

3. Döner Brös

Döner Brös is a food truck that was opened by two friends who fell in love with döners over their time in Germany for Oktoberfest. The service is excellent and fast. Their döners are full of flavor, their fries crispy, and their “bro sauce” brings it all together. You can order ahead on their easy-to-navigate website. They also have a grounded location on St. Paul Street. Some other popular menu items are their chicken rice bowl, chicken wrap, and falafel.

2. The Rathskeller

The Rathskeller opened in 2019, and they had a relaunch in 2020 with a shift towards focusing on the popular German street food: schnitzel. They also added wursts made by Binkert’s , a local German meat market legend. They also partnered with Scoop & Paddle to include their Black Forest Ice Cream Sandwich on their menu. Their meats are always fresh and never frozen, the pretzels are handmade, the sauces are made from scratch, and the drinks are high quality. Their cocktails include both popular and niche German spirits, the wine comes from small family-owned wineries in Germany and Austria, and the beer is both imported and from local breweries. They have an indoor beer hall and outdoor biergarten. Some popular menu items include their bratwurst, jagerschnitzel, apple strudel, and their party platter.

1. Das Bierhalle

Das Bierhalle opened in 2018, and since then it has prided itself on its high quality cuisine and service. They offer a bright, lively, and fun atmosphere that’s great to spend with a group of friends for a night on the town. They have happy hours every day, a full bar, and TV’s. All of their staff are bartenders, and they also all service tables and the bar. As such, they all work together to create a seamless and pleasant dining experience for their customers. Some of their delicious dishes include their old bay sausage, giant pretzel, jagerschnitzel, and schnitzel.