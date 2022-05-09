Top 3 Most Popular German Restaurants in Louisville, Kentucky

This list is based on prior customer reviews .

3. Common Haus Hall

Common Haus Hall is a brand new Bavarian beer-hall style restaurant with a menu that focuses on comfort and creativity in it’s food. The menu features classics as well as street food, including popular menu items like their pretzel with beer cheese and mustard, frankfurter, jager schnitzel platter, German potato salad, and a large selection of beer. They have a large establishment with three floors. The first floor presents a calm and charming dining experience. The second is a biergarten with indoor and outdoor seating, a full bar with 18 drafts, and a full menu with counter service. You can rent out the third floor for private events, and it has a sky deck that looks over the Louisville skyline. The service is friendly and attentive.

2. Gasthaus Zum Deutscheu Eck

Gasthaus Zum Deutscheu Eck has been serving authentic and delicious German food and European products to the Louisville area for over 25 years. They have a nice and casual atmosphere that’s good for groups and for having a good time with friends. Their restaurant offers TV, outdoor seating, beer and wine, many vegetarian options, and dishes like schnitzel, spaetzle, and mocha cake. They have a buffet style lunch option as well.

1. Gasthaus German Restaurant

Gasthaus is a family-owned and operated restaurant that’s been serving authentic German cuisine since 1993. The family, which were all born and raised in Germany, offer a warm and welcoming environment and the best German food, beer, and wine in town. Their homemade desserts are famous and have gotten many high reviews. The ambience is made even more traditional by the traditional German folk dresses that the waitresses wear. Reservations are highly encouraged and are only accepted by cash. Some popular menu items include their jaegerschnitzel, sauerbraten, stroganoff, strawberry Napoleon dessert, and Black Forest cake.