Detroit, MI

Top 5 Most Popular German Restaurants in Detroit, Michigan

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

This post includes affiliate links, if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission.

5. Heidelberg

Heidelberg is a three-story German restaurant that has been offering authentic drinks, food, entertainment, and dancing since its opening in 1961. Their main floor is their “Alpine Dining Room,” a casual pub dining experience in a beer hall. They use tablet menus that can be scanned on their tables. The other floors include “Club Above”, with a DJ, live music, and dancing. They now offer Latin Night every Friday. The last floor is the Rathskeller, wherein you can enjoy food and drinks in a classic rathskeller setting. Heidelberg is a family friendly, lively, and fun establishment. Some of their popular menu items include their rouladen, wurst sampler, sauerbraten, beer boots, and spaetzle.

4. The Dakota Inn Rathskeller

This authentic German bar has been going strong since all the way back in 1933. Their Spring Biers and Fish Frydays are must-tries! This restaurant will truly transport you to Germany, with its dark wooden interior, decor, and authentic drinks and food. This is a great place for groups and families, and the environment is usually loud and lively. They celebrate Oktoberfest from September through October, so be sure to check that out! They also offer great vegetarian options. Some popular dishes include their reuben soup, red kraut, sauerbraten, sausage plate, and apple strudel.

3. Bierkeller

Bierkeller prides itself on providing an amazing dining experience based on culture, quality, and connection. They have 34 draught beers from both local and international locations, delicious food, signature drinks, friendly staff, and a 9:00pm toast. They specialize in American bar food with a German twist. Their menu includes vegan and vegetarian options, and they also offer live music, TV, a full bar, and happy hour specials. Some popular food items include their chicken and waffles, German spring rolls, paprikash, keller cakes, and soft shell German tacos.

2. Metzger’s German Restaurant

Metzger’s has been successfully serving authentic German cuisine and merchandise in a perfectly European atmosphere for over 90 years. Their variety of German entrees include wiener schnitzel, sauerbraten, and Fresh Sauteed Veal Bavaria. In addition, they offer American dishes like prime rib, steak, pork chops, chicken, and seafood. Their drinks include a wide selection of beers, wines, and specialty drinks. They also provide full service catering. Be sure to stop by during their happy hour specials. Metzger’s has a nice and casual ambience, sporting TVs, outdoor seating, and a full bar.

1. Jacoby’s German Biergarten

Jacoby’s was established in 1904, and over its deep history, it has strived to maintain the tradition and reputation set by the original owners of truly authentic German food. It is Detroit’s oldest German restaurant and saloon. They have one of the best beer selections in town and a casual and divey atmosphere. They have TVs and a full bar and are a great place for groups. Some famous menu items of theirs include their three kinds of schnitzel with traditional rouladen, sauerbraten, red cabbage, German sausage, and lemon caper chicken.

