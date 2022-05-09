Top 5 German Restaurants in Las Vegas, Nevada

This list is based on prior customer reviews .

This post includes affiliate links, if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission.

Unsplash

5. Döner Kebab Express - Las Vegas

Döner Kebab Express prides itself on having the best Döner in town, and many would agree with this sentiment! Their meats are flavorful , their vegetables are fresh, and their sauce is delicious. It’s a great place to get some filling and yummy food during a late-night bar crawl. Besides their döner sandwiches, some other popular menu items include their chicken shawarma plate with rice, falafel gyro, and their house-made chili sauce on the side.

4. Berlin Bar

In the heart of Las Vegas’ art district lies this unique German beer bar. They specialize in Bavarian food and cold beer, and they also offer live local music. On Mondays, they have punk rock karaoke. The restaurant includes outdoor seating, a full bar, TV, vegan options, and fun, casual, and trendy atmosphere. The bartenders provide friendly, attentive, and funny service. Some customer favorites include their hot dog, cheese steak, doner kebab, bratwurst, and vegan burger.

3. Wolf Down

Born out of love for the Berlin döner, Wolf Down features authentic German food on a small menu with all the same prices. Many praise the meat in the döner sandwiches, going so far as to say it’s the best in town. Some of their other popular menu items are their beef sandwich, chicken rice bowl, chicken sandwich, and beef rice bowl. They also offer vegan options. This is a great place to bring a group of friends for a delicious and casual outing.

2. Café Berlin

This family-owned restaurant was founded in 2012, and since then it has provided high quality and authentic German food to the Las Vegas area. They offer a warm, homey, and comfortable environment, and they are also very kid friendly. The prices are reasonable, especially for the large portion sizes. Some must-try items off their menu include their jaeger schnitzel, Black Forest cake, apple strudel, rahm schnitzel, and sauerbraten.

1. Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas