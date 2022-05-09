Top 5 Most Popular German Restaurants in Portland, Oregon

This list is based on prior customer reviews .

5. Swiss Hibiscus

Swiss Hibiscus is a family-and-friend-owned restaurant with roots in Switzerland, which switched to Hawaii, and then finally to Oregon in 2008. They are famous for their Swiss Inn salad dressing—its popularity forced the original small location to open up into the restaurant it is today. The portions here are huge, and the food is delicious. Some other popular menu items include their emince zurichoise, paprika schnitzel, swiss onion soup, escargot, and pork schnitzel. The food here is served with love, and that is shown through its high quality and the kindness of the staff and owners.

4. Zoiglhaus Brewing Company

Zoiglhaus Brewing Company is the first location in the nation to follow the old tradition of Zoigl brewing, in which citizens share a communal brew house and take turns sharing brew with their neighbors from home. Their beer is brewed with imported malts from high quality malt houses in Germany. They have five beer flavors, and their descriptions are on the company’s website. Aside from their beer, Zoiglhaus also serves authentic German food, such as popular menu items like their sausage platter, currywurst, Zoigl burger, and spätzle.

3. Prost

Prost is an inviting and fun neighborhood pub serving delicious beer and authentic German food. All beer is imported from Germany and served in traditional steins, and the food is all made with the most high quality local ingredients. Prost is a great place to bring a group of friends. Apart from the cozy indoor seating, there is a large outdoor patio with picnic tables. The service is attentive and friendly. Although the beer gets higher reviews than the food, some popular menu items include their pretzel sandwich, beer cheese soup, and Bavarian pretzel.

2. Otto & Anita’s European Restaurant

Chef Otto and Pastry Chef Anita, his wife, serve authentic Bavarian cuisine and pastries in this small family-owned business. Many call this hidden gem a “true hole-in-the-wall German restaurant.” The owners and staff are friendly. Some customer favorites off their menu include their popular dill soup, rahmschnitzel, swiss chicken, Black Forest cake, and lemon cake. Also, the staff speaks German!

