Top 4 Most Popular German Restaurants in Boston, Massachusetts

Marika’s is a quaint little family-owned restaurant serving breakfast and lunch items ranging from German to American dishes. They use the freshest ingredients, striving for organic, locally sourced, and ethically-sourced ingredients as much as possible. They are great with accommodating people with dietary restrictions, such as gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian. The staff and owners also place a genuine emphasis on warmth and friendliness to customers. Some customer favorites include the poached eggs, home fries, goat cheese omelet special, pancakes, and french toast. Be aware that they don’t accept credit cards.
Nick’s Worcester is a German-themed bar that offers entertainment and delicious food and beer. The atmosphere is lively, and the bartenders are great. The live music and jukebox make for an even more enjoyable experience. The ambience is wonderful, from their black leather seating to the dark wooden walls and classy bar feel. They also have a spacious back patio. Their soft pretzels are a must try. This location is better suited for older individuals.
Karl’s has been serving its famous hand made sausages since all the way back in 1958. They also offer a wide selection of European deli meats, imported cheeses, and groceries. Their sausages are made weekly. Some items you can find in their market include imported chocolate, jellies, cookies, coffee, and traditional European style breads. Their old-world techniques and recipes make for a delicious culinary experience in their deli. Some popular menu items include dilled cucumber salad, weisswurst, sausage plate, pork schnitzel sandwich, and currywurst. Masks are required.
Bronwyn is a bar and restaurant that specializes in German, Central European, and Eastern European cuisine. They serve authentic hand made sausages, schnitzels, noodles, and other dishes like their famous Riesling sauerkraut and giant pretzels. The restaurant’s rustic interior gives off the perfect European ambience. It is adorned with various German and European decorations. It also has a biergarten that looks over union square that is open during warmer months. This is a great place to celebrate Oktoberfest! Masks are required.
