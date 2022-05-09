El Paso, TX

Top 5 Most Popular German Restaurants in El Paso, Texas

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

This post includes affiliate links, if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p1SDm_0fYAKGeC00
Unsplash

5. Bratburger and Kebab

Bratburger and Kebab offers a mix of both German and American food. Their menu features burgers, wings, kebabs, and a variety of sides. Their kebabs include traditional German dishes like brats, schnitzel, and jagerschnitzel. Their donner kebab is popular and is offered with either lamb or beef. The prices are cheap, and the customer service is solid. However, the location is smaller and not great for large groups, and there are some complaints about cleanliness.

4. Brauts and Hots

Brauts and Hots is a fast food German-American food stand serving items like bratwurst on a bolios bun, carne asada fries, Hoffy Hot Dogs, fries, burgers, and a wide array of toppings for customizing your food. They are open until 6:00pm, but they specialize in lunch. They also offer many vegetarian options. They are located in a parking lot and only have covered outdoor seating. Their prices are good as well.

3. Marina’s German Bakery

Marina’s German Bakery has been bringing delicious traditional German baked goods to the El Paso area since 1956. They have a wide selection to choose from, including rye bread, elaborate cakes, their chocolate sandwich, and tiramisu. They pride themselves on the high quality of their ingredients and the freshness of their baked goods. Their service is extremely friendly and fast, and they also have an outdoor patio for you to enjoy your treats. Their prices are reasonable. Marina’s is an El Paso classic you can’t miss!

2. Little Bavarian Restaurant

The newly renovated Little Bavarian Restaurant serves authentic German cuisine in a warm and cozy location. They serve German classics like radlers, brats, red cabbage, jaeger schnitzel, cordon bleu, and apple strudel. The interior includes TV’s and traditional German decor. The staff is friendly and pleasantly greets customers. The serving sizes are large and the prizes are reasonable for those serving sizes.

1. Peter’s German Grill & Bakery

Peter’s German Grill & Bakery is owned by a highly seasoned German baker and chef. They pride themselves on their use of the finest and freshest ingredients for all of their food and baking. Aside from their bakery and grill, they also have a mini market with various imported German goods. They have daily specials as well, such as Monday’s 50% off bratwurst sandwich. Some of their most popular menu items include their warm red cabbage, schnitzel plate, Black Forest cake, bratwurst, and goulash soup. It has an adorable interior decorated like a little German deli. They also carry a selection of German beer.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Restaurant Recommendations | Sign up for our newsletter and get restaurant reviews straight to your inbox: https://medium.com/restaurant-review

Columbus, OH
23167 followers

More from Restaurant Review

Los Angeles, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Los Angeles, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. L.A. is a metropolis that is always moving, even if only at a snail's pace on the road. While remaining on a network of freeways that crisscross the region allows passengers to bypass much of the city, they miss out on some of L.A.'s hidden beauties. Coffee, lots of coffee, ideally with a little break at one of the city's greatest coffee shops. A decent coffee spot is essential, whether it's combined with a delicious brunch or enjoyed as a noon break from work.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in New York, New York

This list is based on prior customer reviews. New York, one of the world's finest cities, is constantly a frenzy of activity, with famous sights around every corner and seldom enough time to see them all. There are plenty of charming neighborhood coffee shops in New York City that welcome guests with frothy cappuccinos and polite chat. While every New Yorker has a favorite corner haunt, there are a number of cafes and roasters in the city that are worth visiting for freshly brewed coffee, award-winning pastries, and friendly service.

Read full story
Riverside, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Korean Restaurants in Riverside, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The full bar and casual dining are waiting for you at Kimchichanga. This Asian Mexican fusion is a family-owned business with creative excitingly unique food. The menu is full of variations of fresh ingredients that always hit the spot for comfort food. Stop by on Sunday or Monday to try their all-day happy hour.

Read full story
Henderson, NV

Top 5 Most Popular Korean Restaurants in Henderson, Nevada

This list is based on prior customer reviews. If you want to start with some yummy appetizers but don’t know which to choose, the friendly and helpful staff are always willing to recommend their favorites. All the appetizers and entrees are delicious, so you really can’t go wrong. Their meats are terrific and the sides are just as tasty. The welcoming environment is clean and modern, comforting to every customer.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy