Top 5 Most Popular German Restaurants in El Paso, Texas

5. Bratburger and Kebab

Bratburger and Kebab offers a mix of both German and American food . Their menu features burgers, wings, kebabs, and a variety of sides. Their kebabs include traditional German dishes like brats, schnitzel, and jagerschnitzel. Their donner kebab is popular and is offered with either lamb or beef. The prices are cheap, and the customer service is solid. However, the location is smaller and not great for large groups, and there are some complaints about cleanliness.

4. Brauts and Hots

Brauts and Hots is a fast food German-American food stand serving items like bratwurst on a bolios bun, carne asada fries, Hoffy Hot Dogs, fries, burgers, and a wide array of toppings for customizing your food. They are open until 6:00pm, but they specialize in lunch. They also offer many vegetarian options. They are located in a parking lot and only have covered outdoor seating. Their prices are good as well.

3. Marina’s German Bakery

Marina’s German Bakery has been bringing delicious traditional German baked goods to the El Paso area since 1956. They have a wide selection to choose from, including rye bread, elaborate cakes, their chocolate sandwich, and tiramisu. They pride themselves on the high quality of their ingredients and the freshness of their baked goods. Their service is extremely friendly and fast, and they also have an outdoor patio for you to enjoy your treats. Their prices are reasonable. Marina’s is an El Paso classic you can’t miss!

2. Little Bavarian Restaurant

The newly renovated Little Bavarian Restaurant serves authentic German cuisine in a warm and cozy location. They serve German classics like radlers, brats, red cabbage, jaeger schnitzel, cordon bleu, and apple strudel. The interior includes TV’s and traditional German decor. The staff is friendly and pleasantly greets customers. The serving sizes are large and the prizes are reasonable for those serving sizes.

1. Peter’s German Grill & Bakery