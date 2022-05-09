Top 4 Most Popular German Restaurants in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

This list is based on prior customer reviews .

4. Das Boot Camp Restaurant & Bar

This restaurant has been successfully serving traditional German dishes, all made from scratch, to the Oklahoma City area since its opening in 2012. They also serve German dishes that have an American twist, as well as a full bar with Handcrafted German beer by Royal Bavaria Brewery in Moore, O.K. It’s a great place to catch major sporting events on their TV’s, and they also have great prices: their menu items do not exceed $12. They have two happy hours each day, a daily lunch special, delivery, and catering. Some popular dishes include their schnitzel sandwich, grilled sausage appetizer, creamy German potato soup, jagerschnitzel, and apple strudel. The restaurant is nice and clean, and the tables are roomy.

3. Royal Bavaria

Royal Bavaria was founded in 1992 by a businessman from Munich named Jörg Kühne, upon aspirations to bring an authentic Bavarian beer pub to Oklahoma. It has a true Bavarian feel, from the hospitality of the staff to the traditional German cuisine. The restaurant came under new ownership in 2007, and it has continued to follow this goal of providing an authentic Bavarian dining experience to the Oklahoma City area. They have an extensive menu that features items like red cabbage, pork cordon bleu, jagerschnitzel, spicy chicken sausages, and ham shank. They have a large location and can accommodate parties and events up to 180 people.

2. Fassler Hall

Fassler Hall is a German beer hall known for its beer garden, beer, house-made sausages, and live entertainment. Be sure not to miss happy hour, during which beers are $2 and drinks are $3. It’s a great place to hang out with friends, but keep in mind that it is 21+ only after 8pm. They also offer brunch Saturday and Sunday 11am to 3pm. Some of their most popular menu items include their duck fat fries, chicken schnitzel sandwich, jalapeño cheddar sausage, lamb sausage, pork rinds, and cheddarwurst. The staff is friendly, and it feels easy to spend hours in their fun and laid-back atmosphere.

1. Ingrid’s Kitchen

Ingrid’s Kitchen includes a restaurant and bakery. It’s located in a quaint neighborhood known as “the Mothership.” They pride themselves on their authentic recipes, old-world atmosphere, hospitality, and unique menu items. They offer a breakfast buffet every Saturday from 8:00-11:00am. Be aware that they only accept cash—there is an ATM on site. They also don’t take reservations. Their food and pastries are delicious, including their red cabbage, wiener schnitzel, lemon cake, marzipan, and sauerbraten. The service is solid and attentive. It has a warm and cozy atmosphere, and the presentation of the desserts is beautiful. Their selection of desserts includes pastries, cakes, cookies, and various kinds of confections. Ingrid’s was featured on Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives, so be sure to check this place out on your next visit to Oklahoma City!