Top 5 Most Popular Japanese Restaurants in Torrance, California

5. Ueno Sushi & Asian Izakaya

The restaurant features takeout, reservations, private lot parking, waiter service, catering, and heated outdoor seating. Its happy hour specials are the best for the great discounts and unique specials offered. Vegetarian options are also available, and you will delight in the amazing experience and excellent services provided.

4. Wadatsumi

Wadatsumi delights guests with its excellent sashimi and beef bowls. The lunch specials are amazing, and generally, the menu has great options at affordable prices. The quality is great, and the chefs know how to retain any guest by perfectly serving their cravings.

3. Torihei

The restaurant is famous for its charcoal yakitori. The sauces, marinades and seasonings are on-point. You will love it. Still, the menu has plenty of other options, and everyone is welcome to order their favorite dish. Everything tastes good and fresh, and their services never disappoint. You will be warmly welcomed and quickly seated.

2. Miyabi Uni

Established in 2017, Miyabi Uni specializes in sea urchins, fresh seafood, premium meats, pasta and donburi bowls. Their Japanese dining experience is fantastic, and it feels like you are in Japan. The restaurant utilizes traditional flavors and creates the best dishes in the city, coupled with modern creations. It features heated outdoor seating, takeout, reservations, delivery, and waiter service.

