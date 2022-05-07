Newark, NJ

Top 5 Most Popular Japanese Restaurants in Newark, New Jersey

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Hikari Sushi

The restaurant is located at 147 Wilson Avenue and is a great spot to have delicious Japanese classics. The spot offers takeout and delivery, and it is proud to prepare its dishes in its kitchen from scratch. Visit the place any day except Mondays and get a taste of authentic sushi.

4. Sakura Japan

The fine-dining restaurant on Market Street is another exceptional spot to enjoy Japanese fares. The restaurant is open daily except on Sundays, and it prides itself in offering healthy foods and excellent services. Its menu is diverse, and it provides special diets. Additionally, they have a private lot parking, and they offer catering for any event.

3. Go Go Curry Newark

The Asian owned spot is located at William Street. The place is clean, with bright yellow and black accents, and its services are at their best. Their menu is very extensive, and it features foods like rice and curry, Japanese chicken, pork katsu and many others. Also, you can customize your flavors to come up with something that suits you.

2. Banzai Sushi

The restaurant is a small place full of potential and joy. They always aim to satisfy their guests with their delicious food and excellent services. Its menu features hibachi, sushi, and more made from fresh ingredients and scratch. If you wish to order for delivery, visit their website and place your order.

1. Sushi House 21

The causal spot is an entirely new Japanese restaurant established in 2013. The place aims to bring affordable and healthy foods to the people of Newark and provide a fine dining experience. You will enjoy the most refined Japanese menu that delivers the best in the art of sushi and other entrees. Additionally, they offer delivery and takeout.

