Top 5 Most Popular Japanese Restaurants in Oakland, California

5. Kiraku

The restaurant offers the best Japanese dining in the city. Every piece they serve is carefully prepared using fresh ingredients depicting the authentic Japanese taste. Its team is very professional and always ready to listen to its customers’ requests. Additionally, they offer a wide variety of drinks, including alcohol, in their full bar.

4. Yojimbo

The restaurant is a hidden gem in Oakland, popular for excellent services, great customer value, and mouth-watering foods. The restaurant is beautifully decorated inside. Although it seems small from a distance, it is long and narrow and can host many guests. Its menu is diverse and uses only fresh, top-quality ingredients to prepare its dishes.

3. Shimizu Sushi

Located at 4290 Piedmont Avenue, Shimizu Sushi is an exceptional location offering authentic dishes inspired by Japanese culture. Their meals are served in small portions at relatively high prices, but it is worth it. The restaurant is proud to offer fine meals prepared from only high-quality ingredients. They offer catering services for any event, allowing guests to customize their flavors.

2. Shinmai

The fine-dining location is proud to offer casual comforts in a relaxed atmosphere. Their expert chefs are very innovative, and they combine elements of fine dining and Izakaya to develop a Japanese izakaya concept. The service here is always friendly, and they offer manageable parking services.

1. Izza