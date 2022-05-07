Omaha, NE

Top 5 Most Popular Japanese Restaurants in Omaha, Nebraska

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Rizin Japanese Ramen

It is an authentic spot to enjoy excellent dishes. The restaurant is small and quiet, but its staff is attentive in serving customers as soon as they step into the location. They serve Japanese ramen and sushi in small amounts, with accurate toppings. If you are looking for an authentic place with affordable prices, look no further.

4. Akarui

The modern restaurant was opened in 2020 at 1190 Capital Avenue. The restaurant aims to bring the great delicacies of Japan to Omaha and serve them like they are in Japan. Their menu features many mouth-watering dishes like pan-fried dumplings, fire cracker shrimp, karaage chicken, etc. Additionally, guests are at liberty to customize their flavours and create their favourable tastes.

3. Genji Japanese Steakhouse

The restaurant is proud to have chefs who prepare guests' dinner right before them while entertaining them. The spot has been serving the people of Omaha hibachi-style dishes since 2002 when it was established at 14505 West Center Road. The casual place also hosts a full bar where guests enjoy various drinks.

2. Sakura Bana

The attractive restaurant is located at 7425 Dodge Street and is a fantastic location to enjoy great services and food. The restaurant with moderate noise is proud to have a diverse menu that features many vegan and vegetarian options. If you are looking for great beers, wines and Japanese foods, visit the restaurant to enjoy your lunch or dinner.

1. Yoshitomo

The relaxed restaurant at 6009 Maple Street Omaha is a great spot for special and delicious Japanese meals. The sushi prepared by the restaurant is the best in the city and is served in small portions. The spot's atmosphere is good and makes it an ideal place to enjoy a romantic dinner.

