Top 5 Most Popular Japanese Restaurants in Raleigh, North Carolina

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

5. Sushi Mon

Located at 3800 Glenwood Avenue, Sushi Mon is one of the classic spots serving authentic foods. The restaurant features sushi bars, Japanese fare and small plates served in a casual environment with moderate noise. They offer great services that include customer care and great takeout services.

4. Sono Sushi Restaurant Bar

The exciting sushi bar and restaurant is popular for its wide variety of fresh fish sourced worldwide. Their executive chef is very talented and proud to develop a great menu created from fresh seasonal ingredients. If you are looking for the finest Sushi and Asian fused foods, Sono is the location to enjoy that and a great sake selection.

3. MATSU Hibachi & Sushi

The casual restaurant in Raliegh 4551 New Bern Avenue is a fantastic spot to enjoy great services and food. They don’t allow pets inside, but their food is always incredible, fresh and served in good portions. Their appetizers are very delicious, and they are handmade daily in their kitchen from fresh and high-quality ingredients.

2. Waraji Japanese Restaurant

The restaurant is located at 5910 Duraleigh Road and is an exceptional location to have delicious foods for lunch and dinner in a relaxed atmosphere. The restaurant is proud to have heated outdoor seating where guests who come first can enjoy the delicious foods prepared by experts. They feature an extensive collection of sushi, sashimi, and the largest sake collection.

1. Ajisai Japanese Fusion