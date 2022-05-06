Top 5 Most Popular Japanese Restaurants in Virginia Beach, Virginia

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Kamugi Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi

The classy restaurant in the suburbs of Virginia Beach is an incredible location with a friendly team. What makes this restaurant attract and retain its customers is its value for all its guests. They serve fresh ingredients Virginia Beach has to offer in a relaxed atmosphere with moderate noise. Also, they have a full bar with various drinks.

4. Misako

The casual dining spot is popular for its foods and services. Their meat is thinly cut and roasted to excellent flavors that you will love. They offer delicious ramens like katsu ramen, red miso ramen, and spicy tuna. The spot is perfect for lunch and dinner, and they offer beer and wine.

3. Sakamoto Sushi

The incredible restaurant is located at 5072 Ferrell Pkwy and is a top-notch sushi provider. It boasts using fresh ingredients to prepare all meals, and its extensive menu features vegan and vegetarian options ensuring there is something for everyone. Its staff is well mannered and dedicated to welcoming all its guests in the great ambiance of the restaurant.

2. Mizuno Japanese Restaurant

The highly ranked restaurant is a perfect place at 1860 Laskin Road, serving delicious Japanese food in a casual atmosphere. The family-owned spot was established in 1995 to offer healthy and delicious foods influenced by Japanese culture. Visit the location for excellent sushi served on small plates and great beverages.

1. Kyushu Japanese Restaurant

The top sushi bar and Japanese restaurant in Virginia Beach is proud to offer exceptional foods. The casual spot offers exotic fare where everything is fresh and healthy. They offer a wide range of Japanese beverages, delicacies, and Japanese dinners in a warm and relaxing atmosphere. If you plan any event with your kids or partner, don’t miss to visit this location!