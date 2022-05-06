Top 5 Most Popular Japanese Restaurants in Jersey City, New Jersey

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. East Hana JC

The restaurant has a beautiful interior design, and it offers excellent good vibes. The staff is amicable and working hard to ensure your experience is the best. The place is very spacious, and they offer private dining facilities. They also have outdoor seating, and their menu is diverse and features vegan options

4. Miso Ramen

It is located at 189 Newark Avenue and is a great sport to have tasty Japanese food and excellent services. They don’t offer drinks, but you are free to bring your beer to have a wonderful dining experience. The restaurant was started in 2016, and it has remained dedicated to serving fresh dishes that use imported ingredients for Japan.

3. Ozu Foods

Ozu Foods is located at 106 Hutton St, and it features seasonal Japanese fare with an emphasis on fresh and healthy ingredients. The restaurant was established in 2015 by Shinako, who was born and brought up in Tokyo. Their foods are served quickly, and you can be sure of nothing but the freshest and healthy foods.

2. Sushi by Bou

The restaurant is dedicated to offering the best and safest Omakase experience. The tiny gem serves the best foods prepared by experienced chefs who understand what their customers like. They take reservations and host a full bar that serves many delicious drinks.

1. Koro-Koro

The casual restaurant located at 538 Jersey Ave is the top Japanese restaurant in New Jersey. The restaurant is quiet and has a great ambience making it suitable for parties and family dinners. Their menu also offers vegan options, and it is very extensive and uses only fresh ingredients. They have outdoor dining where kids can enjoy the relaxed atmosphere and play.