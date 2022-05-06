Top 5 Most Popular Japanese Restaurants in Orlando, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Takumi Ramen

Amazing food! Takumi has a talented chef who delights in preparing amazing Japanese dishes full of flavor. The services are amazing, and the staff and atmosphere are welcoming. Key specialties are its takodashi and curry pork bowl. Services are fast, and it is pet-friendly. Vegan and vegetarian-friendly options are available, and you will enjoy a discount on most dishes.

4. Seito Sushi Sand Lake

Seito Sushi is a family-owned restaurant offering traditional Japanese dishes and sushi alongside modern and creative twists. Handcrafted cocktails are availed in its fully stocked bar and a wide Japanese whisky selection, curated wine list and premium cold sakes. Its happy hour specials for drink and food get offered daily.

3. Domu

Domu is a beautifully decorated Japanese restaurant serving delicious food. Services are excellent, and food gets served quickly. Its seasonal drinks are nicely crafted to refresh anyone, and the atmosphere is awesome, especially if seating near its bar. The restaurant doesn’t take reservations and takeout. However, it features covered outdoor seating, a full bar, private lot parking, free wi-fi, happy hour specials and bike parking

2. Kadence

Kadence is a small and quaint restaurant with a fun experience. Its food is fresh and excellent, and the fish is cut and prepared in from of you. Its menu has different intricate courses accommodating everyone. The restaurant even has a Japanese toilet! Amazing, right? It is ideal for special celebrations, and its divine dishes help create the perfect experience. It offers reservations, takeout and waiter services.

1. Kabooki Sushi E Colonial

Kabooki is renowned for putting a modern spin on its sushi and bringing influence from every life outlook. The presentation is an art, and expect the best sushi and classic selections of Asian fusion and Japanese cuisines paired with tasty wine or beer.