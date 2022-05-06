Lexington, KY

Top 5 Most Popular Japanese Restaurants in Lexington, Kentucky

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Michikusa

The restaurant ensures you feel the Japanese food culture from when you walk in, from its frosted glass of Japanese beer and the fresh sushi to the homemade curry prepared on Tuesdays. You will meet new items, and the experience is ever solid, especially in trying new menu items. Food is beautifully presented, and every bite will add to satisfaction, and a confirmation of why visiting was the best idea.

4. Zen Sushi & Sake

The restaurant is ideal for any occasion. Its waiter services are great, and the staff is friendly. The menu has goodies for everyone, from its delicious appetizers to entrees. Its menu goes beyond sushi, you will delight in the authentic options available, and the chef knows how best to prepare mouthwatering dishes.

3. Tachibana Japanese Restaurant

Tachibana is renowned for its Japanese sushi chefs, who have perfected the art of making authentic Japanese cuisines. The restaurant's setting is picturesque, and the view will entice you. Furthermore, it has a dining area, a sushi bar and a bar counter. Reservations are recommended for a group of 4 or more.

2. School Sushi

The tapas-style restaurant stands out for serving family-inspired, conventional Japanese-style food. It specializes in providing a mix of traditional and unique takes on poultry, pork, beef, and seafood, all made from scratch. Additionally, it features a full bar, free wi-fi, street parking, catering services, takeout, reservations, and delivery.

1. Blue Sushi Sake Grill

If you plan to enjoy Japanese cuisine to your fill, you can do that at Blue Sushi Sake Grill. Its dishes are exceptional, especially the sushi and the presentation are fantastic. The staff are friendly and attentive. Plus, food is served in generous portions, ensuring your fill. Happy hour specials are available, and its full bar offers classic refreshments.

