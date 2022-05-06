Top 5 Most Popular Japanese Restaurants in Greensboro, North Carolina

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Ginza Japanese Steakhouse

The exterior may not lure you in, but the food is extremely good, and the alcohol is great, all at affordable prices. The experience is great, and the place is ideal for ordering takeout. Ginza has a tempting menu, and don’t be surprised to find yourself returning to enjoy more goodies. The services are fast, and the chef delights guests with the sweet aroma of the food and the tasty result.

4. Mizumi Hibachi & Sushi

Mizumi has all you could wish for from a Japanese restaurant, including sushi, salad, desserts, appetizers, regular rolls, sashimi, and special rolls. Their expert sushi chefs will make you fall in love with the place. Their beer and wine are perfect pairs for the meals. Additionally, it offers free wi-fi, catering services, vegan options, bike parking, delivery, takeout, and vegetarian options.

3. Fuji Japanese Restaurant

Fuji is your one-stop for hibachi and sushi. Its ambience is ideal for kids and groups. The restaurant takes reservations and offers takeout, delivery, private lot parking, waiter services, a full bar, and accepts credit cards. Services are prompt, and its lunch specials come with salad or soup.

2. Don Ishiyaki & Ramen

The experience at Don Ishiyaki feels like sitting in a restaurant in Japan. The restaurant can get busy, but the wait is worth it. The food is exceptional, and the restaurant is clean and attractive. It offers homemade sauce and tasty selections of wine and beer.

1. Tampopo Ramen & Hibachi

Tampopo has quick table services, and the food is tasty. It is a great option to satisfy your Japanese cravings, even on a cold night. Its ramen is the best in the city. Still, it features waiter services, free wi-fi, soy-free options, delivery, and vegan and vegetarian options.