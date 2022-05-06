Top 5 Most Popular Japanese Restaurants in Corpus Christi, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Ramen Legend

The locally-owned Ramen Legend is a vegetarian-friendly restaurant suitable for large reservations. It specializes in ramen and other Japanese dishes, and the portions are ideal for any hungry person. The atmosphere is great, and you won't have any problems with the staff or your order. There are great keto and gluten-friendly substitutions.

4. Koi Sushi & Hibachi

Koi is the only restaurant where guests enjoy live-action hibachi, nigiri sushi, sashimi, specialty rolls, and Korean cuisine. Their services are great, and their Japanese dishes have wide options. It takes reservations and offers takeout and free wi-fi. Still, beer and wine are plenty to pair with the meals, especially for lunch and dinner.

3. Ninja Ramen and Thai

Dinner is served right at Ninja Ramen . The tempting menu and knowledgeable staff will give you the best dining experience. The appetizers are great, including tasty and fresh chicken wings, and the main course is more delectable, especially when paired with beer or wine. The menu has something new to try every time you visit, and the chefs will ensure you enjoy it all.

2. Hawaii Poke & Ramen

The restaurant is famous for serving the best poke bowls in the city. There are so many varieties to try, and everything is freshly prepared. The poke bowls are made right at the counter, and the excellent and friendly services will give you a reason to return. Its ramen is a great option to try.

1. Aka Sushi Downtown

Aka Sushi has a knack for finding the best Asian chefs to prepare the best sushi. The chefs expertly prepare unique and popular creations in crab, eel, fish, and shrimp. The meals are delicious, and the staff are helpful. You will enjoy your stay and food.