Top 5 Most Popular Fried Chicken Restaurants in Laredo, Texas

The oldest border crossing of the USA and Mexico is in this city. That is why here, you will see many fried chicken restaurants that are inspired by Mexican cuisine. But we will discuss the best of them:

5. Lin's Grand Buffet

Have you ever tried fried chicken in a Chinese buffet where you will get a bunch of different meals from Mongolia and Japan as well? If yes, you are one of the lucky people in the city. But if not, then don’t worry because, in this restaurant, you can have a buffet where you will eat fried chicken with sushi, grill (BBQ), and cuisine from three different countries.

4. KFC

This world-famous fried chicken from Kentucky is also available and quite famous in your city. The crisp flavor, tenderness, whiteness of meat, and juiciness of this fried chicken are recognized in every continent of this world except Antarctica. You must have also tried this fried chicken before. But this time, you should enjoy it by keeping in mind that this is not only one of the best in your city, state, or country but in the whole world.

3. Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

Another world-famous fried chicken restaurant is available in your city, and you are still looking for the best and most famous ones. Are you? If yes, stop it and try this almost 70 years old fried chicken restaurant.

2. Charlie's Corona Bar and Grill

Don’t worry! We are not talking about Covid-19. But this place is as famous in your city as Corona Virus globally. If you haven’t tried it yet, what were you doing then?

1. Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen

This is one of the oldest restaurants in Laredo, and we all know that old is gold. Right? This saying is entirely accurate in the case of this restaurant, where you will not only get tasty fried chicken but other famous American food items as well.