Top 5 Most Popular Fried Chicken Restaurants in Irving, Texas

5. Southern Recipe

This place is famous for its high protein and zero carbs. Here, you will find one thing that everyone orders, and that is pork rinds and cracklings. But it never means that their fried chicken is not famous or tasty.

4. Ms Marys Southern Kitchen

Almost in every city of Texas, you will find lovers of Southern cuisine and primarily southern fried chicken. And unsurprisingly, Irving is also one of those cities. If cooking southern cuisine was an art, the chefs of this restaurant would be the “Picasso” of it.

3. No. 1 Plus Chicken

Now, finding a Korean restaurant in Irving is not that difficult. This Korean restaurant is not just famous for its fried chicken. Here, you can also get some unique and traditional Korean dishes like Korean-style chicken, soups & other classic fares. If you are a lover of Korean fried chicken, you should never wait any minute to visit this restaurant.

2. Po' Melvin's

For the lovers of Southern Cajun food, this restaurant has made it easier to get the authentic taste in your city.

1. Palmer's Hot Chicken

This is a famous restaurant in Dallas, Texas, where you will get immense diversity in the menu. Of course, you should order chicken recipes and seafood like shrimp and catfish to make your meal a better one. But the fact that you must know before going there is that their hot fried chicken is actually hot and spicy, which is not everyone’s cup of tea.