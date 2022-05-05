This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Fort Wayne is famous for its educational institutes. But it never means that you can’t get excellent fried chicken restaurants here. We have got the top 5 most popular fried chicken restaurants in Fort Wayne, Indiana:

5. Junk Ditch Brewing Company

Do you love fried chicken sandwiches? If so, you must be looking for a perfect place to have some in this city. Right? Then stop your finding process because we have done it on your behalf and got this brilliant restaurant. Besides their delicious fried chicken here, you will get globally-inspired cuisine with authentic wine as it is a brewing company.

4. Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen

From Irvine, Texas, this restaurant serves people a bunch of superb recipes. Since 1979, this restaurant has been developing every day, and now, it has no less than 170 branches in 28 different states all across the US. You should also try the southern fried chicken of Texas in your city.

3. Don Hall's Hollywood Drive

This is one of the best places in the city to have old-school cuisine, from hamburgers to fried chicken and patty melts. It will be the best in this restaurant if you keep your table full. Put almost every dish in the restaurant and take your family there.

2. Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken

Since 1965, this restaurant has served Americans the special fried chicken recipe from Florida. In Indiana, this is one of the finest and most casual places for you.

1. Baba's

This Chicago-style restaurant is available in this city with its complete menu and special fried chicken. Have you ever tried Chicago cuisine or Chicago fried chicken? If not, then this is the perfect time to do it as it is the best Chicago fried chicken restaurant in the town and neighboring towns.