Top 5 Most Popular Fried Chicken Restaurants in Reno, Nevada

Reno is the world’s biggest little city, and it is famous for its casinos and neon lights. Almost every casino has a restaurant, and how can a restaurant be completed without fried chicken? Let’s check out some famous fried chickens in this beautiful city:

5. Super Chix

Not just fried chicken, but here, you can have almost every famous American chicken food item in this restaurant on your table. That is the reason why people love this informal spot.

4. Koko's Korean Kitchen

Are you also one of those people who love Korean cuisine, especially Korean fried chicken but don’t know where to get the best restaurant? If so, stop finding more restaurants because we have got you back with this restaurant. Authentic Korean fried chicken with a great traditional Korean casual environment. What else do you want?

3. Carolina Kitchen & Barbeque

Just imagine a plate of BBQ chicken with comfort grub and fried chicken. Now stop imagining because it is not a fairy tale, and it is real life. And be happy because we have got Carolina Kitchen and BBQ restaurant.

2. M&M's Southern Cafe

This is not that company that sells button-shaped chocolate, but it is one of the best spots in the city while talking about fried chicken. So, go to the café, grab your meal and a cup of coffee to enjoy your life.

1. Crazy D's Hot Chicken

Nashville hot chicken is like an icon in this beautiful city where mountains are super attractive. In this restaurant, you can get authentic fried chicken. But this is not the real reason why people love this restaurant. They love it because you can choose the spice level of your hot fried chicken from low to extremely. Hence, choose wisely so you can enjoy your meal in a better way.