Top 5 Most Popular Fried Chicken Restaurants in Madison, Wisconsin

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

People from Scotland and Africa started living in this region more than two centuries ago and made it a Mad City. So, this place will always give you a touch of both areas in its fried chicken .

5. Madtown Chicken N' Fish

You can find two branches of this restaurant in this city on Raymond Road and Sherman Avenue. So, if you are anywhere near these two places, find the restaurant and enjoy one of the best places to have fried chicken. But the more amazing thing is that it tastes much better when you eat fried chicken with fried fish. Your table should have some fish recipes and their special French fries with sauce with your favorite fried chicken.

4. Raising Cane's

This restaurant has been serving people of the whole America with one of the best fried chicken in the region since 1996. Fried chicken fingers are the best things you can enjoy here. The restaurant’s environment is extremely family-friendly.

3. The Tipsy Cow

Are you a great fanatic of fried chicken sandwiches who knows how it should always taste? If so, this restaurant is ready to become your favorite spot in the city with its brilliant sandwich recipes.

2. Everyday Kitchen

This is an all-in-one place for you. You can call it anything from a casual dining spot to a café and restaurant to a bar. As this place is another name of variety, its menu is also full of variety. But still, one thing that your table must have here is their special fried chicken served with all Scottish, African, and American tastes.

1. Marie's Soul Food

As you know, this place is filled with so many African-Americans, so they know how to cook authentic soul food. From the slightest recipe to the all-famous fried chicken, everything is so well-cooked that you can’t leave the restaurant without praising the chefs of this place.