Top 5 Most Popular Fried Chicken Restaurants in Toledo, Ohio

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

The zoo of Toledo is quite famous, but not its fried chicken . Still, you can get some Popular Fried Chicken Restaurants in Toledo, Ohio. So, let’s dig deeper and se what these restaurants have got for you:

5. Ye Olde Durty Bird

Since 1867, this building has been one of the favorite places in this city. The hospitality here is the real thing. Tourists come here after traveling miles not to taste their food, but o test their hospitality.

4. Schmucker's

Here we present you with another one of the oldest favorite restaurants in this beautiful and modern city. This restaurant was launched in 1948. In this long period, this spot has gained so much popularity and respect that no one can leave the city without tasting their scrumptious fried chicken. Apart from being fam0us because of the respect of locals, people are also extremely big fanatics of their fast and comfort food.

3. Charley Biggs

People of this region are extremely conscious of natural and gluten-free food. And this restaurant understands their concern completely. Here you will get gluten-free but still extremely tasty, scrumptious, crunchy, and juicy fried chicken. This place has come from Wisconsin to Ohio to serve you their best recipes.

2. Ruby's Kitchen

For lovers of classic southern cuisine, this restaurant was started in this region. In Ohi, you will see the lovers of southern cuisine and especially southern fried chicken everywhere. But most of them don’t know where to get the best quality. That is why this restaurant is so underrated, but according to our research, this is the best place to have southern cuisine in the town.

1. Josephine's Kitchen

You will get from burgers to sandwiches and seafood to sides and sweets here with their authentic flavor that is famous in Toledo. Fried chicken sandwiches and burgers are real gems of the restaurant.