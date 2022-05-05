Top 5 Most Popular Fried Chicken Restaurants in Buffalo, New York

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

5. Elmo’s

Are you a fanatic of buffalo wings? If so, then one of the best places in Buffalo to have these famous wings is Elmo’s restaurant. Buffalo wings are prominent in almost every state of the US. But not every state has the authentic taste that everyone wants. That is why Buffalo city is so famous.

4. Fat Bob's Smokehouse

For the lovers of smokey chicken dishes, this place is bliss. Here, you will be served tasty recipes by friendly staff in outdoor sitting that many people love in a city like Buffalo. Because here, the weather does not get bad that often.

3. The Bayou

In 1991, this restaurant started serving people authentic Cajun food. Their Cajun fried chicken is extremely famous. And when we talk about their sauce, it is highly spicy and is loved by almost every person who gives reviews about this restaurant.

2. Brothers Restaurant

This family restaurant is one of our favorites because of its environment. Its casual, simple, and beautiful atmosphere inspire people more than its recipes. But if you ever go there, never forget to add fried chicken to your order.

1. Krispy Krunchy Chicken

This is one of the most famous and tasty fried chicken restaurants in the US. They have been serving people with crispy and crunchy chicken since 1989. When they opened the restaurant in Buffalo city, they had to compete with many famous local brands that served better Buffalo wings, which (people have always loved). But this restaurant made its different identification in the city.