Top 5 Most Popular Fried Chicken Restaurants in Durham, North Carolina

Durham is famous as one of the foodiest regions of the USA. While talking about food and America, how can we forget fried chicken ? So, let’s see what Durham has got for you:

5. Chicken Hut

This is one of the oldest places to have fried chicken in the city, which was established in 1957. It is owned by a black person who is an expert in making Southern fried chicken. In the North region of the USA, you can have authentic southern fried chicken made by an expert. What are your thoughts?

4. Pizzeria Toro

This is one of the main places to have pizzas in the region, not because it is in the city center. But it is famous because here, you will get pizzas that are cooked on wood. Not just pizza, but their fried chicken is also one of the best in the town.

3. Lime & Lemon Indian Grill & Bar

Indian cuisine is extremely famous in this city. And when you can get a restaurant that has won many awards, how can you resist yourself. Biriyani(a famous South Asian dish) and fried are the special meals of the restaurant. Trust us! The combination of biriyani and fried chicken is quite underrated. You should try it.

2. Bullock's Bar-B-Cue

Can you resist when you can get BBQ and fried chicken from the same place? If not, then why are you doing it right now? Take your vehicle to the place that has been serving people since 1952.

1. Dame’s Fried Chicken

In the city center of Durham, you will find this restaurant that provides you with the perfect environment to enjoy fried chicken and waffles. We all know that the people of Durham are pretty fond of fried chicken and waffles. And this restaurant provides the best taste when it comes to this beautifully delicious combination.