This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

The smell of a classic and well-cooked fried chicken is the best in the world. If you agree with this, then you must know about the top 5 most popular fried chicken restaurants in Plano, Texas:

5. Dave's Hot Chicken

This is one of those few American chicken restaurants that are not only famous in the whole USA but are also available and loved in Canada. This place is famous for its hot and spicy fried chicken. So, if, like many other people in this region, you are afraid of a spicy and hot meal, you should stay away from this restaurant.

4. Mike's Chicken Shack

Mike’s Chicken Shack is one of those food trucks that serve such excellent food that they are better than many famous restaurants in the city. A plate of 6 jumbo fried chicken wings with sesame oil is the best meal you can have here.

3. Savorite Southern Cuisine

You can see soul food and Southern cuisine lovers in almost every street of this small city. That is why this restaurant is highly famous. They serve the authentic flavor of each restaurant recipe that people want.

2. Roots Chicken Shak

Now, presenting you with a pleasant, casual, and one of the best place to have duck-fat fried chicken. This region of this world is mad for duck-fat fried chicken which is not that common in some other parts of the US. This place serves the best in the city and some neighboring cities.

1. What's Cluckin

This is one of the best places in Dallas to have fried chicken wings. As Plano is a neighboring city of Dallas, this restaurant has made its branch in Plano as well. If you are a fanatic of chicken wings and are in Plano at the moment, you have to try the restaurant to give a small treat to your taste buds.