Top 5 Most Popular Fried Chicken Restaurants in Lincoln, Nebraska

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Nebraska is famous for its steak, but it never means that you can’t get some tasty fried chickens here. Lincoln has got some fantastic restaurants for you. So, let’s see what are they offering:

5. 9 South Chargrill

This is one of the most famous and expensive places in the city to have Southern fried chicken tenders. It is a bit expensive because it offers authenticity to every dish. Moreover, it also gives a fanciful atmosphere for the lovers of bars and restaurants together.

4. Chick-fil-A

This is one of the largest chicken restaurants ranges in the USA that specializes in chicken sandwiches, especially fried chicken ones. It was started in Georgia, and now, it has spread to almost every region of the USA, including Nebraska.

3. Cook's Cafe

This place was primarily created for serving people different types of coffee and other drinks. But then the owner realized that he is a great cook himself. So, he started serving some tasty meals. And guess what happened then? The fried chicken of this restaurant became famous in the whole city.

2. The Eatery

This place tells you to eat all day, from breakfast to dinner. They have so much variety in their meals that you will not get bored. You can have anything from homemade pies to savory fried chicken. Everything tastes brilliant here that is plenty to make you and your tummy happy.

1. Slim Chickens

This is the best place in the city where you can have almost every famous chicken dish in the USA. But the more surprising thing is that every dish here is equally renowned, from fried chicken wings to tenders. You should come here with your friends, family, or loved ones because this place is highly family-friendly.