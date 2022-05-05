Top 5 Most Popular Fried Chicken Restaurants in Anchorage, Alaska

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

This is the biggest city in Alaska, but it is still not that famous for a living when we talk about the whole USA. However, it is incredibly renowned for tourism. So, if you are planning to go there, you have to know some favorite spots for your fried chicken .

5. Tommy's Burger Stop

This is one of the best spots in the city to have burgers. From Hamburgers to onion rings, there are so many things that tourists and locals both love about this restaurant. But still, fried chicken is on the top. You should try the fried chicken burger of this restaurant as it is one of the best meals you will have in Anchorage.

4. Southside Grill

This is qu9ite, a famous restaurant in Nashville that serves Southern fried chicken with a touch of Nashville hot fried chicken. And this combination is loved in many states and cities of the USA.

3. Kriner's Diner

In this family restaurant, you can have almost every traditional and famous American cuisine.

2. Waffle Rush

If you are a lover of fried chicken and waffles, you have to visit this place because this is heaven for you. You should come here in the morning for breakfast because this dish tastes much better in the morning.

1. Lucky Wishbone

This is the most famous spot for meals in this city. It was established in 1955, and now, it has gained so much experience in fried chicken that no one can leave the city without tasting this scrumptious chicken. Their milkshakes and burgers are also worth0eating, but their buffalo chicken salad is divine. They put shredded and pan-fried chicken with buffalo sauce and some veggies in this salad.