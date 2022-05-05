Top 5 Most Popular Fried Chicken Restaurants in Jersey City, New Jersey

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

Jersey City is quite famous because it looks incredibly similar to New York City. But it is small and has not many options for fried chicken . However, we have still found some best fried chickens for you.

5. Jollibee

This is a Filipino restaurant that serves people of every continent with their brilliant Southeast Asian cuisine. But in the US, their favorite food item is fried chicken, which they serve with a new touch. They have created a new recipe in which they have mixed American fried chicken with an Asian recipe.

4. Louisiana Fried Chicken

Since 1976, this Louisiana restaurant has been operating from Los Angeles in all over the US. When they opened their new branch in New Jersey (after New York), it was not a great surprise for people. But people were waiting for their special fried chicken in Jersey City.

3. Kennedy Fried Chicken

This place is quite famous in the city for its special pizza recipes and fried chicken. Trying fried chicken and pizza at the same time is not that recommended, but you should try both of them.

2. Chicken Delight

This Canadian restaurant was first established in 1952 in Winnipeg. And after a huge business in Canada, they moved to the USA as well. And now, it is becoming one of the favorites of people in New York and New Jersey.

1. Bobwhite Counter

This restaurant is a small and casual space notably famous in Jersey City and New York City. Here, you will be served with fried chicken and soul food. And trust us! If you haven’t tried the combination of fried chicken with some famous soul food, this is the perfect time to do some adventure. But this adventure will never harm you but give your taste buds an enormous joy.