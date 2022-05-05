Top 5 Most Popular Fried Chicken Restaurants in Greensboro, North Carolina

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Greensboro is not that big city especially when we talk about options for fried chicken . But still, you can get some popular fried chicken restaurants in Greensboro, North Carolina. So, let’s check them out:

5. Lucky 32 Southern

Typically, people think it's difficult in a northern state and a small city like Greensboro to get authentic southern cuisine. But it is not as challenging now as it was a few years ago because it is 2022. You can get genuine Southern cuisine and especially fried chicken with real recipes near your home in this restaurant.

4. Pantry Fried Chicken

This award-winning fried chicken is waiting for you in the city. You are sitting in your home searching for other fried chicken restaurants. If you want flavor in every bite, this place can make you super happy with its mouth-watering fried chicken recipe.

3. Scrambled Southern Diner

For the people who like eating casual but authentic Southern cuisine in a calm place, this restaurant is like bliss. Other than recipes and authenticity, the best thing about this restaurant is its environment, which is enough to please your soul.

2. Dame's Chicken & Waffles

Like many other states of the US, the people of North Carolina also love eating fried chicken with waffles. Are you also one of them? If so, then why are you wasting your time on your device at home? You should give a treat to your tongue as soon as possible by visiting this restaurant.

1. Scratch Fried Chicken

This is the best place to have fried chicken in the city. The most famous dishes here after fried chicken are chicken sandwiches and honey bacon. So, you should also try them. Everything here is exceptionally heart-pleasing, from recipes to staff and a brilliant environment.