Top 5 Most Popular Fried Chicken Restaurants in St. Louis, Missouri

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

There are a bunch of options when it comes to fried chicken in St. Louis. That’s why you must be overwhelmed and don’t know what to choose. Right? But don’t worry! Because we have got you back:

5. Southern Fried

You can find the lovers of Southern cuisine and especially Southern fried chicken in almost every state of the US including Missouri. But it is sometimes quite difficult to find the perfect place for Southern fried chicken in many cities. But don’t worry! The case of St. Louis is not like that because it has a Southern Fried restaurant.

4. Grace Meat + Three

Grace restaurant is one of the most famous spots in the city when talking about meat as it is the leading food that is served here. But it doesn’t mean that their fried is not worth eating. You should try their fried chicken with some meat (steak or meatballs).

3. Porter’s

This family restaurant serves people quick comfort food, especially fried chicken. Another fantastic fact is that this restaurant is perfect for families, which means families are selling to families. Doesn’t it sound amazing?

2. The Chicken Shack

Now, presenting you with one of the most famous chicken restaurants in Missouri and its neighboring states. Here, you can have many kinds of chicken, but the best thing you can have here is plain fried chicken.

1. Gus’ World Famous Fried Chicken

This world-famous fried chicken is quite popular in every state and almost every city in the US. So, when it opened its new branch in St. Louis, the locals were delighted to see that. Their fried chicken originated from Memphis. Its recipe has some extra secret touch that makes it better than others.