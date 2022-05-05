Top 5 Most Popular Fried Chicken Restaurants in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

In the past, fried chicken was not a special or big thing in Pittsburgh. But now, it has become so popular that everyone wants to eat the best fried chicken in the city. If you are also one of them, read the article till the end:

5. The Eagle

The Eagle is one of the most famous fast-food restaurants in the USA. And now, it has landed in Pittsburgh with its authentic and genuine flavors and recipes. Although almost every dish here is a gem, their fried chicken is so delicious that it seems that it has come from another world.

4. Pittsburgh Sandwich Society

As obvious from the name, this place primarily serves sandwiches in the city. It is one of the best places to have sandwiches. But when we talk about the fried chicken sandwich, this place is the best.

3. Coop de Ville

The hype about the restaurant was made in 2017, and after three long years, the restaurant was launched. And in just two years, it has gained an extreme level of popularity and success. Their special fried chicken and fried chicken sandwich is the real reason behind their success.

2. Bird on the run

Once you smell their juicy and greasy strips, nuggets, wings, and fried chicken sandwiches, we bet you can’t resist eating the whole meal. This is one of our personal favorite spots to have fried chicken in this city.

1. Chikn

This is one of the best places in the city to have a casual meal in a great environment where everything is well-settled and mannered. If you ever decide to go to this restaurant, you should try fried chicken with waffles and a small macaroni dish. Because according to us, this is the best meal here.