This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Two of the most famous things in Orlando are Disney world and their special southern fried chicken. So, let’s what are the top 5 most popular fried chicken restaurants in Orlando, Florida:

5. Hash House A Go Go

This American restaurant chain was first established in San Diego, California, in 2000. And now, it has become so famous that it is available and loved in many states of the US, including Florida. In Orlando, you can have a bunch of American recipes in this restaurant. So, come here for dinner or lunch but never forget to add their special fried chicken to your order.

4. JAM Hot Chicken

We all know that the people of Orlando are not that great fanatics of spicy fried chicken. But this restaurant is still quite famous. But why? Because this is said to be the producer of the spiciest fried chicken restaurant by locals. If you want to taste spicy stuff, you must try it at least once.

3. Nikki's Place Southern Cuisine

Southern cuisine is the domain of Florida and especially Orlando. But not every restaurant here serves perfect and authentic Southern recipes. For those recipes, you have to go to this restaurant.

2. Olde Dixie Fried Chicken

If you are a fanatic of old-school American fried chicken, you should grab your keys and start your vehicle. This restaurant is a perfect place for you.

1. Chi-Kin

You can see the lovers of Korean fried chicken in every state and city of the USA so as in Orlando. Its catchy name is enough to attract you to visit the restaurant, but once you go in, you will receive some Korean vibes that are loved by most people. Everything from food to the environment and staff’s behavior is perfect.