Top 5 Most Popular Fried Chicken Restaurants in Cincinnati, Ohio

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Cincinnati is a small but extremely famous city in Ohio. It has diversity in almost everything from art to history and food. So, here you can get a bunch of fried chicken restaurants. Let’s check out some popular ones:

5. The Eagle

The Eagle restaurant is exceptionally famous for its genuine Southern comfort food not only in Cincinnati or Ohio but also in many other states and cities of the USA. Other than recipes for Southern meals, this restaurant has some super tasty sauces that you should never forget to asl while having a full meal.

4. Hitching Post Kellogg

On the east side of the city, you will find a restaurant claiming that it serves the world’s best fried chicken. Declaring is not a big deal, but claiming that declaration is problematic. But this restaurant has shown that it has at least its lovers in Ohio.

3. Boomtown Biscuits & Whiskey

Cincinnati is one of those American cities where you can find Southern fried chicken and cuisine lovers on almost every street. That is why we had to add more than one spot to our list.

2. Galactic Fried Chicken

The uniqueness of this restaurant is unmatchable. You can’t find a better place than this restaurant where you will get fried chicken on your plate with a special and peculiar touch of the restaurant.

1. Libby’s Southern Comfort

We all know how famous Southern fried chicken is all over the USA, especially in Ohio. The people of Cincinnati are incredibly touchy about Southern cuisine. And if they don’t get the authentic flavor, they don’t eat it. But this restaurant serves one of the best authentic taste of your favorite Southern fried chicken and other meals. That is why it is one of the favorites among locals.