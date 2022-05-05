Top 5 Most Popular Fried Chicken Restaurants in Santa Ana, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

Santa Ana is one of the cities of Orange County in California. It has many options in fried chicken for you that you can try as a tourist and a local as well. So, let’s have a look at them:

5. The Golden Hot Fried Chicken

This is one of the favorite places for locals to enjoy fried chicken at any time. Locals love this site because they always serve fresh stuff no matter what time it is.

4. Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

This famous restaurant was mainly created in New Orleans. Since 1972, this restaurant has been serving people almost every famous cuisine of Louisiana. But it had to focus on fried chicken as it is like a country's national dish. As their recipe was authentic, they gained so much popularity with fried chicken that they are now one of the best in the USA.

3. Steelcraft Garden Grove

Here, you will always get served in an extremely beautiful open environment. The decoration that involves nature is always good. Right? That’s why people love coming here with friends and family to enjoy their meal due to the pleasant sitting arrangement.

2. Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken

No one was surprised when this famous American restaurant started another branch in Santa Ana. It serves the traditional flavor of Memphis with a touch of every city’s fried chicken (if needed). For example, Nashville focuses more on Nashville's classic hot chicken. But in the case of Santa Ana, there is no need for extra focus.

1. Dave's Hot Chicken

This is one of the most famous hot chicken franchise restaurants in many states of the USA. It is extremely well-known because of its consistency. From the beginning till now, it has never changed its quality and taste in any state, city, or restaurant.