Saint Paul, MN

Top 5 Most Popular Fried Chicken Restaurants in St Paul, Minnesota

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

The twin cities of Minnesota are enough to give you a bumpy ride to your taste buds with their variety. Now, let’s see what one of those twin cities (Saint Paul) has got for you in terms of fried chicken:

5. Ope! at Saint Dinette

In the lower town of the city, this restaurant has started getting more and more successful with every rising sun. And this is because not only locals but tourists are also loving the menu and recipes of the restaurant. In the lower town, the fried chicken of this restaurant is enormously famous.

4. Bap And Chicken

If you are a Korean fried chicken lover, you must know that KFC is not Kentucky fried chicken but Korean fried chicken. This is one of the initiatives of this restaurant to make people understand how tasty and savory Korean fried chicken is.

3. Handsome Hog

This restaurant is primarily created for pig dishes, and this is what you will see on the top of its menu. But after, its focus is also on authentic southern cuisine. And while focusing on southern cuisine, the chefs’ main focus is always on southern fried chicken with its real greasiness and crunch.

2. Nashville Coop

As evident from the name, this restaurant’s main dish is Nashville hot chicken. The people of Minnesota are highly fond of fried chicken. And where they get the authentic recipe, they are unable to resist themselves. That is why this restaurant is extremely famous and thriving in the state.

1. Rooster's BBQ Deli

This is the best place in the city to have BBQ chicken where you can also enjoy fried chicken and fried chicken burgers or sandwiches. The best place for fried chicken in the city has some special stuff for you and that is its unique and tasty recipe.

