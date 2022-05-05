Top 5 Most Popular Fried Chicken Restaurants in Newark, New Jersey

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

Locals say that Newark is “New York City” of New Jersey. Just like New York, it also has many options for fried chicken . So, let’s dig deeper and explore the most popular ones:

5. Vonda's Kitchen

Vonda’s Kitchen is one of the best places to have dinner with family, friends, or loved ones in New Jersey. The best feature of this restaurant is that the owner believes in serving people one of the most famous comfort food, “Southern food.” And another good news for you is that they provide southern cuisine with a local twist sue to which most people of New Jersey love this restaurant.

4. Urban Chicken

You will see a bunch of South Asians and especially Indians in this region of the USA. That is why this restaurant is highly successful here. It is a unique place because it serves naan (South Asian Bread) pizza, tandoori (oven-cooked) catfish, and curry tacos.

3. Namkeen

Namkeen is a halal Pakistani (South Asian) restaurant where you will get many chicken recipes and traditional Pakistani dishes that you can enjoy. It is a perfect place for South Asian people who live in Newark. But a fantastic fact is that many locals of Newark are also great fans of this restaurant’s fried chicken that they serve with a Pakistani touch.

2. The Yard

The Yard is one of the most authentic restaurants in New Jersey. It serves fried chicken with genuine and pure spices that are enough to give a treat to your taste buds.

1. CM Chicken

After traveling through South Asia, now let’s move towards North-East Asia (Korea). CM chicken restaurant is one of the most famous Korean restaurants in the USA. And the reason behind the success of this restaurant in the USA is its traditional Korean fried chicken.